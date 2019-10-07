IU East Dean’s List

RICHMOND, Ind. – At Indiana University East, outstanding undergraduate academic achievement is recognized by naming part-time students to the annual Dean’s List. The list is tabulated at the conclusion of the summer semester. The Part-Time Dean’s List includes any student in good standing during the academic year who completed at least 12 credit hours of graded coursework on a part-time basis over fall, spring and/or summer, and who accumulated a grade point average of 3.50 or higher in those semesters.

Local students include:

Greenville – Samantha Holzapfel, Mandy Jones, Ana Kestler-Badell, and Uriah Knepshield

New Madison – Brittani Abney

New Paris – Madison Mikesell, Sierra Necessary, and Kaylee Simpson

Union City – Madison Livingston and Erica Provci

West Manchester – Robbielyn Olivera