FCCLA learns about Honor Flight

ENGLEWOOD – On Nov. 4, the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter held their November meeting learning about Honor flight for Veteran’s Day.

The meeting started with officers sharing an update from the ‘No One Fights Alone Walk’ that was in September. Next, a video was displayed about Veterans to show our appreciation for our armed forces and to educate our members about Veterans Day. Finally, we had an amazing guest speaker from Honor Flight, Al Bailey. Mr. Bailey spoke about how Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington D.C. where they can spend the all-day visiting war memorials and exploring the nation’s capitol. In addition, he shared that the veterans enjoy being greeted at airports by people with signs and letters thanking them for their service. To close the meeting, we spoke to our members about the FFA Auction scheduled for December 13, and how they can participate. All proceeds from the auction will go towards the Ronald McDonald House, which is a great organization that changes many lives every day.

FCCLA offers members the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop skills for life—planning, goal setting, problem-solving, decision making, and interpersonal communication—necessary in the home and workplace. Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.