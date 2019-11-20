Dental seniors earn credentials

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) is very proud to announce the 10 Dental Assisting seniors that successfully passed their Certified Ohio Dental Assistant (CODA) test. The students have prepared for the past year to take the test, and all the preparation paid off with them passing all three portions of the 11-hour exam.

Students earning their CODA credential are Briana Baker (Eaton), Amanda Duffy (Carlise), Mercedes Geesaman (Ansonia), Zion Moss (Trotwood-Madison), Brooklyn Murphy (Preble Shawnee), Caitlyn Rieder (Brookville), Seyda Shakirova (Bethel), Lindsey Westgerdes (Versailles), Chloe Wilson (West Carrollton), and Lacy Wolfe (Tri-County North).

During the Dental Assisting students’ junior year, they will learn about dental history, dental anatomy, dental terminology, dental materials, and infection control. Students will also become CPR and First Aid certified through the American Heart Association. During the students’ senior year they will prepare for their Certified Ohio Dental Assistant (CODA) test. When students pass this CODA examination they will become certified to assist and will earn an Ohio Dental Radiographers license. The Dental Assistant program participates in Advanced Placement that allows students to be employed by a local dentist office during the second semester of their senior year.

This program prepares students for careers as dental assistants in general dental offices and specialty dental offices. This program is the stepping stone to furthering the students’ career ambitions in the dental field. Many students graduate and go on to receive their associate’s degree in dental hygiene, become an EFDA (Expanded Functions Dental Assistant), office manager, a dentist, or a dental specialist.

Data collected from the graduating Class of 2018 shows that alumni from the Dental Assisting program at MVCTC furthered their education after high school at Bowling Green State University, East Tennessee State University, Franciscan University, Miami University, Sinclair Community College, The Ohio State University, and the University of Dayton. The Dental Assisting Class of 2018 alone earned over $414,000 in college scholarships. Based on data from Ohio Means Jobs, Dental Assistants are an in-demand career in the State of Ohio.

