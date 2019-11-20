HOSA prepares for blood drive

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center HOSA Chapters held quarterly meetings on Thursday, Nov. 7. The HOSA Chapters were fortunate to welcome guest speaker, Cristina Pickle, Community Blood Center Education Specialist. She informed HOSA juniors and seniors about the importance of donating blood, statistics about blood donations, how to sign up, and how to be prepared on the day you give blood. HOSA is sponsoring a blood drive on Nov. 26 for MVCTC students and staff.

After Ms. Pickle spoke, the senior officers informed students of the FFA Charity Auction. The FFA Chapter will be hosting its 39th annual Charity Auction for the local Ronald McDonald House in Dayton. The auction is Dec. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Since 1980, the Ronald McDonald House of Dayton has provided a home away from home for families with hospitalized children, every dollar that they raise goes to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton and is greatly appreciated.

HOSA officers also informed students about competitions coming up. Every student can participate in competitive events and recognition events. Competitive events are categorized under the following groupings: Health Science, Health Professions, Emergency Preparedness, Leadership, Teamwork, and Recognition. Local competitive events are going to be in late December or mid-January. Regionals, which comes after the local competition, will happen on Feb. 18, 2020. It would be a very fun experience for HOSA students.

Students then got a chance to get out of their comfort zone, talk to other people around them, and get to one another with a song game. The purpose of the game was not only for students to interact with one another but also to represent how everyone has their own song, and their song affects not only themselves but also everyone else around them.

Lastly, the officers summed up the HOSA Fall Leadership Conference. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, all of the MVCTC HOSA officers and voting delegates attended the Ohio HOSA Fall Leadership Conference. They attended leadership, teamwork, and career success workshops to help gain a better understanding of how to be successful in leading the HOSA chapter. They also learned this year’s Ohio HOSA theme and pin design. The theme is “Saving lives one heartbeat at a time.” The pin design, submitted by Greene County Career Center, features a heart-shaped crest with a cardinal in the middle. If you are a HOSA officer, voting delegate, or you qualify for state in your HOSA competition, you will receive one of these pins. Those who move on to the International round of competitions can then trade pins with the other international HOSA chapters.

It was not only an informative meeting but very interactive.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com or follow MVCTC of Facebook (Facebook.com/MVCTC) or Twitter (Twitter.com/MVCTC).

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.