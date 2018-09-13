One Wellness Place close to $10M goal

MIAMI COUNTY —The Tri-County Board of Mental Health updated its stakeholders on the progress of its $10 million One Wellness Place building project at Fort Piqua Plaza Hotel on Wednesday.

According to Executive Director Mark McDaniel, the board is pursuing $400,000 from public donations to “close the gap” of its goal to raise $1.5 million in community donations, of which $1.1 million has been donated to date.

The facility, called One Wellness Place, will house several health and human service agencies under one roof.

The main focus of the shared facility is to coordinate with other agencies to share space and streamline services, McDaniel said.

The facility will be located on 7.7 acres on North County Road 25-A near Lytle Road adjacent to Health Partners of Miami County.

TCBMH will own the 35-40,000-square-foot building, which will house its offices. The facility will also be the new home to the following agencies: Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio, Community Housing, NAMI of Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties, SafeHaven Inc., Miami County Health Department and Miami County Recovery Council.

McDaniel said site work will begin soon and the design phase is wrapping up before TCBMH puts the project out for public bid and its final cost. Construction is set to begin in the first half of 2019.

Rep. Steve Huffman said he, along with Sen. Bill Beagle, were happy to allocate nearly $1 million in state funding in two separate state budgets for the project.

“One thing I’m proud about is there are people all over the state that are looking at this project to duplicate this project,” Sen. Huffman said. “I’m so excited and proud that this is in Miami County and so is the rest of the state.”

Director of Community Resource Development Brad Reed broke down the board’s funding for the $10 million facility. The Tri-County Board set aside $2 million in 2015 and $2 million in 2018 for the the project. Huffman and Beagle allocated $950,000 to the project in state funds in 2017-18 and in the 2019-20 budget.

Tri-County has already purchased the land and has other assets. Private gifts and pledges also include Hartzell Propeller for $250,000, CareSource Foundation for $220,000, Emerson Foundation for $200,000, Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center for $100,000.

Final drive for facility funds under way