Versailles FFA greenhouse full of plants

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Agricultural Education Department and FFA Chapter have a full greenhouse of flower and vegetable plants and are seeking guidance from the Darke County Health Department concerning the safest way to sell the plants. Due to the Covid-19, we will not be conducting a greenhouse open house, we apologize for this but look forward to offering that opportunity next year. If you would like the Versailles Ag Ed Department to fill your containers/pots we are still offering that service and email Mrs Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.com or call/text her at (937) 423-2369 to make those arrangements. If we fill your pots, we will provide you with the soil and you pay for the plants. Stay tuned for future news releases that will release the sales information.

The annuals for sale as part of the greenhouse include: Begonia: Cocktail Mix, Dusty Miller: Silverdust; Impatients: Accent Prem White, S.E. Lipstick, S.E. Mix, Xtreme Red; Marigold: Safari Mix; Petunia: Wave Easy Pink Passion, Wave Easy Red, Wave Purple Improved; Salvia: Victoria Blue and Vista Red, Blue Ageratum, Angelonia: Angelos Blue, White Alyssum, Geraniums: Bright Pink, Bright Red, Salmon, White; Lantana: Luscious Bananarama and Lucious Berry Blend; Pennisetum: Rubrum; Petunia Veg: Supertunia Black Cherry, Supertunia Bordeaux, Supertunia Honey, Supertunia Latte, Supertunia Royal Velvet, Supertunia Vista Bubblegum; Verbena: Superbena Purple; Vinca Vine; Euphorbia Diamond Frost; Ipomoea Blackie, Margarite(sweet potato vine); Ageratum Hou: Bumble Blue; Bacopa: Jumbo White; Dahlia: Hypnotica Prism Mix; and Spikes. The Perennials available in 1-2 gallon containers include Heuchera, Hosta, Sedum and Veronica.

The vegetable plants available include Tomatoes, Cabbage, Peppers, Cucumbers, Broccoli, Pumpkins, Squash, Zucchini, Watermelon, and a variety of herbs. Hanging Baskets will be available in 10 and 12-inch pots. A variety of planted pots will also be available. If you have any questions please email Dena Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or Taylor Bergman at taylor.bergman@vtigers.org.