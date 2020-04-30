Jackson Friendship 4H Club hosts meeting

UNION CITY — Jackson Friendship 4-H Club’s March meeting was held at the Mississinawa Valley Concession Area on March 9.

The meeting was called to order by President Kylee Winner. Members said the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge. Secretary Molly Barga asked members the roll call question, “Share one of your favorite 4-H memories.” Treasurer Makenna Hoggatt gave the Treasurer’s report, Wyatt Stump gave a health and safety report, and Cora Hoggatt shared a devotion.

In old business, members were reminded that the 4-H enrollment deadline is soon and members should plan to purchase their own project books at the Extension Office. Ohio 4-H week was discussed and members will participate by hanging posters in their schools and wearing their 4-H t-shirts.

In new business, members voted to sponsor two junior fair trophies. Details of the upcoming Chicken & Pork Chop BBQ were discussed. Members were asked to come up with new club t-shirt designs and bring the designs with them to the next meeting.

In advisor reports, some of the advisors went over the new guidelines for showing and selling hogs at the fair this year. Committees met and discussed ideas for the float/booth, community service, achievement meeting, and club meetings.

With no other business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Mississinawa Valley concession area on May 11.