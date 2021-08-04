Adoptable Pets of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” features two lovable dogs in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Ace, a one-and-a-half year old intact male Hound, is an outdoor coon hunting dog who has a very sweet personality. Ace came to the Darke County Shelter because his owner was moving and could take him along. Ace is good with other dogs, loves kids, and is ready to be welcomed by a new loving family. Ace weighs in at 59 lbs., and did very well for his exam and nail trim. He was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped and is heartworm negative.

Chase, a three-year-old intact male American Staffordshire Terrier mix, is a sweet boy who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs at the shelter. Coming to the shelter as a stray, he seems to know how to sit, shake with both paws, and loves to chase after toys and pounce on them! Chase is a lovable, handsome dog who weighs in at 57.2 lbs., and did great for his exam. Chase was given his Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped and is heartworm negative.

Come in and meet Ace, Chase and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.). Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.