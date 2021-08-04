Mendenhall sentenced to 2 years for burglary

GREENVILLE —Three people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Cody C. Paul, 34, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, he faces up to one year incarcerated and a $2,500 fine, none of which are mandatory. Paul pleaded not guilty and was appointed public defender Randall Breaden by the court. He was released on his own recognizance with his next court appearance on Friday, Sept. 10.

Carrie D. Mendenhall, 29, of Greenville, was sentenced to two years incarceration, with 78 days credit, on two counts of burglary, both second-degree felonies. Mendenhall previously pleaded guilty to both counts and will be eligible for judicial release after serving a minimum of six months. If she serves the full two years, she is subject to a mandatory three year supervision period after her release.

Cynthia M. Brown, 36, of Union City, was sentenced to up to 60 months of community control sanctions on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Brown must also forfeit her firearm as a part of her sentence. If she fails to comply, she is subject to up to one year incarceration.