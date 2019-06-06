Real Estate for May 28 to June 3, 2019

Adams Township

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, 6980 Requarth Road, 0 acres, $0.

Lorna L. and David M. Elifritz JT SURV to David M. Elifritz, 119 Smithfield St., 0.198 acres, $0.

Dawn M. and Mark S. Whitmer JT SURV to Dawn Marie Whitmer, James St., 0 acres, $0.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Xavier Gage Lance Miller, 147 Main St., 0 acres, $0.

Allen Township

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, 13706 State Route 118, 27.549 acres, $0.

Julius B. Hierholzer to Buschur Dairy Farms Inc., State Route 319, 0.959 acres, $50,000.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, Walnut St., 0 acres, $0.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, Pearl St., 0 acres, $0.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, 311 Pearl St., 0 acres, $0.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, Pearl St., 0 acres, $0.

Brown Township

Waveline L. and Kenneth Byrum, 4062 Elroy-Ansonia, 0 acres, $0.

Donbar Rentals LLC to Shur-Green Real Estate LLC an Ohio Limited Liability Company, State Route 118, 35 acres, $987,000.

Donbar Rentals LLC to Shur-Green Real Estate LLC an Ohio Limited Liability Company, Beamsville-Union City, 49 acres, $987,000.

Joyce M. Rose to Rebecca L. and William A. Rose, 314 N. Main St., 0 acres, $0.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, 501 Smith St., 0 acres, $0.

Butler Township

Carlene Miller and Victor Lee Brandon to Morrow Gravel Company an Ohio Corporation, 3168 Hollansburg-Arcanum, 1.267 acres, $62,000.

Patricia A. Miller to Angela K. Runner, 4327 Hollansburg-Sampson, 0 acres, $0.

Phyllis J. and Wilson F. Bunger Trustees of Phyllis J. and Wilson F. Bunger Revocable Trusts to Wilson F. Bunger Trustee of the Wilson F. Bunger Revocable Trust and Phyllis J. Bunger, Hollansburg-Arcanum, 42.769 acres, $0.

Phyllis J. and Wilson F. Bunger Trustees of Phyllis J. and Wilson F. Bunger Revocable Trusts to Wilson F. Bunger Trustee of the Wilson F. Bunger Revocable Trust and Phyllis J. Bunger, Hollansburg-Arcanum, 2.063 acres, $0.

Phyllis J. and Wilson F. Bunger Trustees of Phyllis J. and Wilson F. Bunger Revocable Trusts to Wilson F. Bunger Trustee of the Wilson F. Bunger Revocable Trust and Phyllis J. Bunger, 4198 Hursch, 40 acres, $0.

Phyllis J. and Wilson F. Bunger Trustees of Phyllis J. and Wilson F. Bunger Revocable Trusts to Wilson F. Bunger Trustee of the Wilson F. Bunger Revocable Trust and Phyllis J. Bunger, Emrick, 75.999 acres, $0.

Phyllis J. and Wilson F. Bunger Trustees of Phyllis J. and Wilson F. Bunger Revocable Trusts to Wilson F. Bunger Trustee of the Wilson F. Bunger Revocable Trust and Phyllis J. Bunger, 3773 Hursch, 106.188 acres, $0.

Phyllis J. and Wilson F. Bunger Trustees of Phyllis J. and Wilson F. Bunger Revocable Trusts to Wilson F. Bunger Trustee of the Wilson F. Bunger Revocable Trust and Phyllis J. Bunger, Grubbs-Rex, 111.211 acres, $0.

Greenville Township

Tonna K. and Gregg L. Gilbert Co-trustees of the Tonna K. Gilbert Trust to Tina L. and Walter T. Wright Jr. and Kay D. Hopper JT SURV, 5066 State Route 121, 0 acres, $135,000.

Genevia L. Kuck to Jenna M. and Joshua R. Erlandson JT SURV, 6686 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, 1.053 acres, $226,000.

Daniella and Garry Weaver JT SURV to Larry E. Cockerham, 6350 Daly Road, 0.054 acres, $131,000.

Lori J. and Scott P. Goubeaux to Lori J. and Scott Goubeaux JT SURV, 7889 Larimer, 1.74 acres, $0.

Thomas M. Hans to Shur-Green Real Estate LLC., Hillgrove-Woodington Road, 70.232 acres, $632,088.

Nicol E. Ford and Jason M. Taylor JT SURV to Maci N. Oda and Shadd M. Hines JT SURV, 8695 McMecham, 0 acres, $121,000.

David W. Gale, William R. Gale Jr., and Linda L. Gale Horist, co-trustees of the Margaret Anne Gale Revocable Trust to Carol Ellen Gale, 1058 Buckeye, 0 acres, $0.

Margaret Anne Gale, David W. Gale, William R. Gale Jr., and Linda L. Gale Horist co-trustees of the Margaret Anne Gale Revocable Trust to David W. Gale, William R. Gale Jr., and Linda L. Gale Horist co-trustees of the Margaret Anne Gale Revocable Trust, 1058 Buckeye, 0 acres, $0.

Barbara A. Gray to Laura A. Harris, 211 Windmere, 0.252 acres, $0.

Bettie Hendl, to Tammy L. and Rockney Reed JT SURV, 224 Surrey Lane, 0 acres, $57,000.

Darren Leis to Markie Dawn Addis, 320 Marion, 0 acres, $97,500.

Benanzer Development IV LTD to Tsakania Goodpaster, 846 Ohio, 0.25 acres, $98,000.

Barbara D. and Jerry L. Spencer JT SURV to Jean A. Cool, 129 Hiawatha, 0 acres, $142,500.

Daniel W. Crose to Cindy L. Austen and Timothy B. Harless, 1074 Donald, 0.02 acres, $141,000.

Nicholas S. Good to Gretchen Snyder and Chris Snyder Trustees of the Jake Snyder Trust, 743 Primrose Drive, 0 acres, $159,000.

Benanzer Custom Homes NA Inc., an Ohio Corporation to Melissa R. Alspaugh and Todd Alspaugh JT SURV, 111 Aspen Drive, 0.253 acres, $248,900.

Peoples Bank Company to Kathleen E. and Thomas T. Nealeigh JT SURV, 806 Spring St. 0 acres, $45,000.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, 219 Vine St., 0 acres, $0.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, 611 E. Third St., 0 acres, $0.

Debra J. Netzley to Norman S. Kitchen, 404 Gray Ave., 0 acres, $38,500.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, 223 Euclid, 0 acres, $0.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, 512 E. Main St., 0 acres, $0.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, 441 E. Main St., 0 acres, $0.

Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell to Travis M. Estes, 435 E. Main St., 0 acres, $45,000.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, 435 E. Main St. 0 acres, $0.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, 300 E. Fifth, 0 acres, $0.

Jason Romer Properties LLC to Jason Romer Properties LLC, 118 E. Main St., 0 acres, $0.

Jason Romer Properties LLC to Bath Petroleum Inc., 0 acres, $20,000.

Aleene C. and Thomas A. Cromwell JT SURV to Thomas A. Cromwell AKA Thomas Cromwell, 136 W. Water St., 0 acres, $0.

Jackson Township

Brian S. Johns to Andrew L. Fernandez, 112 Caramel, 0.178 acres, $66,585.

Mississinawa Township

Tina R. and John P. Bright to Breezy Knoll an Ohio Corporation, 12317 Oswalt-Good, 1 acre, $14250.

Monroe Township

Jonathan R. Pease to Sabrina R. and Matthew E. Vaughn JT SURV, 1486 State Route 49, 3.133 acres, $138,900.

Neave Township

Brandy N. Nichols to Tracy Phipps and Michael Schutte JT SURV, 4203 N. Madison-Coletown, 1 acre, $117,000.

Carolyn J. Brandon to Janice M. Riggs, 1121 Highland, 0 acres, $68,000.

Cody S. Marker and Charles H. Maul to Taylor L. and Cody S. Marker, 5011 County Home Road, 1.08 acres, $0.

Patterson Township

Albers Family Trust – Lori J. Albers and Leo J. Berning co-trustees to Lori J. Albers Trustee of the Lester J. Alberts and Madonna J. Albers Irrevocable Trust Agreement, 145 Water St., 0 acres, $0.

Twin Township

Jane A. and John R. Morrison JT & SURV to John R. Morrison, 6883 Hollansburg-Sampson Road, 0 acres, $0.

Elizabeth Peters to Rebecca L. and Craig R. Ross JT SURV, 2221 Littles Road, 40 acres, $385,000.

Josephine E. Smith to Ginny L. Daugherty, 6680 Clark, 4.505 acres, $0.

Abbarilla S. Cutright to Daniel E. Cutright, Karen Cutright Siegrist and Rebecca C. Kemer, as Trustees of the Abbarilla S. cutright Irrevocable Trust, 101 Sierra Lane, 0.344 acres, $0.

Vicky Jo and Darrell Gene Olwine to Darrell Gene Olwine, 11 Seminole, 0 acres, $0.

Denise R. and Chad A. Kreitzer JT SURV to Cyrene L. and Robert L. Kimmel JT SURV, 4 Seminole, 0 acres, $225,000.

Jane A. and John R. Morrison to John R. Morrison, 20 Meadowlawn Drive, 0 acres, $0.

Wabash Township

Matthew W. Huwer to Kendra V. Huwer and Matthew M. Huwer JT SURV, 6219 Darke-Mercer Co., 3.92 acres, $0.

George L. Hesson AKA George Larry Jesson and R. Joan Hesson AKA Ruth Joan Hesson JT SURV to Kimberly A. and Daniel R. Francis, Winner, 0.383 acres, $32,500.

George L. Hesson AKA George Larry Jesson and R. Joan Hesson AKA Ruth Joan Hesson JT SURV to Kimberly A. and Daniel R. Francis, Winner Road, 0.076 acres, $32,500.

Washington Township

Joanna M. Caldwell and Anthony S. Binkley to Ross Sylvester Post, 1643 State Route 571, 0 acres, $80,000.

David Magoto to Cara Hall, 536 E. Main St., 0 acres, $80,000.

Ric A. Abbott to Ashley N. Henry and Gregory A. Stoll, 54 W. Wood, 0 acres, $215,000.