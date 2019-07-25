Real Estate transactions July 12 to July 22, 2019

Allen Township

Marcia K. and Kenneth R. Delk JT SURV to Dennis J. Delk trustee or his successors as trustees of the Delk Preservation Trust, 3792 Rossburg-Lightsville, 34.447 acres, $0.

Brown Township

Sylvia B. Minnich and Kenneth E. Hobbs JT&SURV to Kenneth E. Hobbs, 2715 Beamsville-Union City Road, 1.114 acres, $0.

Butler Township

Samuel Joseph Riegle to Sharon R. Riegle, 2657 North Madison-Coletown, 0.92 acres, $0.

Gail A. Whittington successor trustee of the Donna M. Gabbard trust to Lori D. Laux and Eric C. Laux JT SURV, 2057 North Madison-Coletown, 89.75 acres, $540,000.

Franklin Township

Sharon and Glenn Wells JT SURV to Arlene A. and Kurt C. Rolle JT SURV, 9863 Grise, 1.959 acres, $70,000.

Marvin E. Kochersperger trustee of the Marvin E. Kochersperger revocable trust to Sherri R. Thompson trustee of the Marvin E. Kochersperger revocable trust, 9377 Neff, 58.438 acres, $0.

Greenville Township

Betty Jane Olwine trustee of Robert E. Olwine Trust to Tamara Jo Olwine and Pamela K. Gretta co-trustees of the Robert Eugene Olwine trust agreement, Sebring-Warner Road, 0.031 acres, $0.

Betty Jane Olwine trustee of Robert E. Olwine Trust to Tamara Jo Olwine and Pamela K. Gretta co-trustees of the Robert Eugene Olwine trust agreement, Sebring-Warner Road, 34.259 acres, $0.

Olwine Mobile Home Park Sales and Service Inc. to Tamara Jo Olwine and Pamela K. Gretta co-trustees of the Robert Eugene Olwine trust agreement, Sebring-Warner Road, 0.899 acres, $0.

Linda P. and Larry A. Jones JT SURV to Linda P. Jones, 100 Westbury Drive, 0 acres, $0.

Matthew J. Gantt aka Matt J. Gantt to Jenette Stark, 425 E 3RD, 0 acres, $80,000.

Kimberly A. and John L. Hershey JT SURV to Kimberley A. Hershey, Hickory, 0.036 acres, $0.

Kimberly A. and John L. Hershey A JT SURV to Kimberley A. Hershey, 217 Hickory, 0 acres, $0.

Evelyn J. Grosch to Whitney and Colin D. Wion JT SURV, 7494 Twin Maple, 1.165 acres, $250,000.

Corey R. Deeter to Devin Z. Wood, 6828 Seiler, 0 acres, $85,000.

Crisann M. and Ronald E. Lease to Crisann M. Lease, 740 Central, 0 acres, $0.

Patricia A. Bolinger to Chelsea J. Riegle, 1114 Harrison Ave., 0 acres, $91,007.

Laura A. Harris to Richard A. Powers, 211 Windermere, 0.252 acres, $139,000.

Autumnwood LTD. An Ohio Limited Liability Co. to Chane H. Chalou and Brian M. Phillips JT SURV, 332 Driftwood Drive, 0.312 acres, $33,000.

Colonial Oil Co. In. to Speedway LLC, 201 Wagner Ave., 0.471 acres, $0.

Emro Marketing Co. a Delaware Corp. to Speedway LLC., 201 Wagner Ave., 0.665 acres, $0.

Deanna J. Nesbit and Blake Chaffins JT SURV to Deanna J. Nesbit, 1165 Donald, 0 acres, $0.

Brand and Luke R. Winterrowd JT SURV to Deirdre E. Howell and Mark A. Howell JT SURV, 201 West 5TH, 0 acres, $84,000.

Harrison Township

Valerie A. and Stephen S. Abney to Nikki L. and Andrew C. Edge JT SURV, 1773 Harrison, 2.5 acres, $273,900.

Jovette and Brian Meyers JT SURV to Allison R. and Kent A. Markley JT SURV, 6 Woodens , 7.372 acres, $52000.

Jackson Township

Paul L. Threewits trustee of the Paul L. Threewits revocable trust to Paul L. Threewits trustee of the Paul L. Threewits revocable trust and Nancy J. Threewits trustee of the Nancy J. Threewits revocable trust, Zumbrum, 40 acres, $0.

Paul L. Threewits to Paul L. Threewits trustee of the Paul L. Threewits revocable trust, 40 acres, $0.

Paul L. Threewits trustee of the Paul L. Threewits revocable trust to Paul L. Threewits trustee of the Paul L. Threewits revocable trust and Nancy J. Threewits trustee of the Nancy J. Threewits revocable trust, 10815 Hillgrove-Fort Recovery, 80 acres, $0.

Paul L. Threewits to Paul L. Threewits trustee of the Paul L. Threewits revocable trust, 10815 Hillgrove-Fort Recovery, 80 acres, $0.

Paul L. Threewits trustee of the Paul L. Threewits revocable trust to Paul L. Threewits trustee of the Paul L. Threewits revocable trust and Nancy J. Threewits trustee of the Nancy J. Threewits revocable trust, State Route 47, 41.032 acres, $0.

Paul L. Threewits to Paul L. Threewits trustee of the Paul L. Threewits revocable trust, State Route 47, 41.032 acres, $0.

Paul L. Threewits trustee of the Paul L. Threewits revocable trust to Paul L. Threewits trustee of the Paul L. Threewits revocable trust and Nancy J. Threewits trustee of the Nancy J. Threewits revocable trust, State Route 47, 8.195 acres, $0.

Paul L. Threewits to Paul L. Threewits trustee of the Paul L. Threewits revocable trust, , State Route 47, 8.195 acres, $0.

Monroe Township

Kristie L. and Billy E. Garber to Melinda G. Harter and Douglas L. Harter JT SURV, 8488 Pitsburg-Laura Road, 0.356 acres, $136,000.

Neave Township

John F. Bulcher to Tara McCord, 3748 South Middle Drive, 0 acres, $125,000.

John F. Bulcher to Tara McCord, Mohawk, 0 acres, $125,000.

John F. Bulcher to Tara McCord, South Middle Drive, 1.389 acres, $125,000.

Richland Township

Renee M. and Chad W. Browder JT SURV to Jerry L. Marker, Beamsville-Webster , 7.967 acres, $45,750.

Twin Township

Rachel and Michael V. Fearon JT SURV to ESM Investments LLC, 104 East 2nd St., 0 acres, $0.

Alexis and Benjamin Denlinger JT SURV to Crystal S. Mowen, 5823 State Route 722, 0.528 acres, $20,000.

Steven D. Young Sr. and Linda J. Young JT SURV to Steven D. Young Jr. trustee or his successors as trustees of the Young preservation trust, 24 Chippewa Court, 0 acres, $0.

Tracy S. Sease to Tracy S. and Gina M. Sease JT SURV, 104 East George St., 0.09 acres, $0.

Van Buren Township

Phyllis M. and Robert E. Garber trustees of the Phyllis M. and Robert E. Garber trusts to Phyllis M. Garber, Curtis L. Garber, and Bruce A. Garber successor co-trustees of the Robert E. Garber trust and Phyllis M. and Robert E. Garber trustees of the Phyllis M. Garber trust, 3069 Gordon-Landis Road, 160 acres, $0.

Ratasha A. and Todd A. Anderson JT SURV to Jill E. and Sean C. Martin JT SURV, 4115 Kilbourn, 5 acres, $360,000.

Wayne Township

Roger L. Peltier to Roger L. Peltier trustee of the Roger L. Peltier revocable trust, 51 Catalpa Drive, 0 acres, $0.

Megan Shardon to Todd Crowell trustee or his successor in trust under the Todd Crowell revocable living trust, 1046 Baker, 0.284 acres, $150,000.

Jerriann M. Doll to Jerriann M. Doll, 271 North Center, 0.345 acres, $0.

Mary E. and Gary D. Poor to Mary E. and Gary D. Poor trustees of the Mary E. and Gary D. Poor irrevocable trust, 809 Center, 0 acres, $0.

Heather Poor to Heather M. Poor trustee of the Heather M. Poor revocable trust, 348 South Center, 0 acres, $0.