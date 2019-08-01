Real estate transactions July 23 to July 26

Adams Township

PNC National Bank Association to Crystal Dawn and Richard Cletus Barton JT SURV, 6941 Requarth, 0 acres, $40,500.

Wendy R. Read McCarter and Michael F. Read JT SURV to Andrew K. Bonfiglio and Joshua Long, 6337 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, 8.776 acres, $457,000.

Sharon Sawmiller to George Young, 253 Bridge St., 0 acres, $69,900.

Allen Township

Luke Lefeld to Lisa M. and Luke G. Lefeld JT SURV, 3760 State Route 705, 15 acres, $0.

Brown Township

Charles M. Gerace to Charles M. Gerace, 323 North Main St., 0 acres, $0.

Anne Saxton Spendthrift Trust to Patricia A. Brown, 403 Weller, 0.45 acres, $0.

Butler Township

Jodie A. Murray to Hannah E. and Paul E. Hounshell JT SURV, 404 Maple St., 0 acres, $48,500.

Jennifer J. and Randy R. Ewing JT SURV to Randy R.Ewing, 4309 Hursch, 2 acres, $0.

Greenville Township

Jason Hofacker to Melinda Fisher, 5046 State Route 49, 2.005 acres, $0.

Kenneth Shiverdecker to Jacob Archer, 130 Sherman, 0 acres, $31,900.

Katherine F. and Eugene R. Cullers Trustees to Tina M. and William E. VanBebber III, 309 Orchard, 0.286 acres, $218,000.

Crystal D. and Richard C. Barton JT SURV to David O. Knapp trustee of the David O Knapp revocable living trust and Karen S. Knapp trustee of the Karen S. Knapp revocable living trust, 534 Wagner Ave., 0 acres, $110,000.

Sherry A. Kenneth R. Preston Jr. JT SURV to Rebecca Yount, 768 Gardenwood Drive, 0 acres, $171,260.

Jacqualine K. and Melvin Ogles JT SURV to JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, 616 E. 4th, 0 acres, $38,000.

Lacey M. Greer to Marie Elizabeth Kaffenberger and Mary J. Edwards JT SURV, 409 West 3rd, 0 acres, $94,900.

Magen M. Evilsizor and Kenny M. Evilsizor JT SURV to Kenny Evilsizor, 415 West 3rd, 0 acres,$0.

Thomas A. Cromwell aka Thomas Cromwell to Perry A. Rapier and Andrew L. Davidson, 512 East Main St., 0 acres, $30,000.

Bruce David Strunks and Jay Kuhlman to Treat City Industries Inc., 206 East Main St., 0 acres, $45,000.

Deborah A. and Lonnie L. Young JT SURV to Lonnie L. Young, 212 Glenwood, 0 acres, $0.

Harrison Township

Scott Poling to JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, 127 Cherry, 0 acres, $56,000.

Jackson Township

Donna L. and Keith E. Stump to American Financial Resources Inc., 228 North Deerfield, 0.3 acres, $35,000.

Linda K. and Edward E. Layman trustees or successor trustee of the Linda K. and Edward W. Layman joint revocable trust life estate to Rachel I. and Taylor A. Reed JT SURV, 9196 Coletown-Lightsville, 2.5 acres, $170,000.

Teresa M. and Kevin R. Wasson JT SURV to US Bank Trust NA as trustee for LSF9 master participation trust, 119 South Division, 0 acres, $24,667.

Todd E. Lecklider to Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), 630 East Main St., 0 acres, $0.

Rebecca Hubbard to Elizabeth A. Hannan and John A. Hannan JT SURV, 123 Sycamore St., 0 acres, $5000.

Liberty Township

Marcella June and Ralph Edward Hoblit trustees of the Hoblit Family Revocable Living Trust to Grant Bussey, 4258 Clark Station, 5 acres, $145,000.

Trent W. Hunt to Matthew L. Martin, Sarah L. Martin, Andrew L. Martin, and Marla J. Martin 17.601 acres, $510,741.

Trent W. Hunt to Matthew L. Martin, Sarah L. Martin, Andrew L. Martin, and Marla J. Martin, 54 Weaver-Fort Jefferson Road, 73.75 acres, $510,741.

Lenora and Thomas Sidney Hayes to Liberty Township Board of Trustees Darke County Ohio, 120 South Main, 0 acres, $5411.

Monroe Township

Richard E. Baker to Justine Edward Kossler, 8543 Pitsburg-Laura Road, 1.787 acres, $157,000.

Edward C. Krebs to Alexander B. Osborne and Tawnya Osborne JT SURV, 8523 Pitsburg-Laura Road, 0.9 acres, $204,500.

Robert C. Claudy to Kyle R. Cable, 211 Harrison St., 0 acres, $86,888.

Neave Township

Sue L. and Raymond M. Lepore JT SURV to Kara M. Strawn, 3707 North Drive, 0 acres, $175,000.

Cynthia Lee and Robert Lee Miller and Betsy E. and Gerald K. Miller jointly as tenants in common to Betsy E. and Gerald K. Miller, State Route 121, 59.299 acres, $0.

Cynthia Lee and Robert Lee Miller and Betsy E. and Gerald K. Miller jointly as tenants in common to

Cynthia Lee and Robert Lee Miller, 28.88 acres, $0.

Cynthia Lee and Robert Lee Miller and Betsy E. and Gerald K. Miller jointly as tenants in common to

Cynthia Lee and Robert Lee Miller, State Route 121, 30.101 acres, $0.

Cynthia Lee and Robert Lee Miller and Betsy E. and Gerald K. Miller jointly as tenants in common to

Cynthia Lee and Robert Lee Miller, State Route 121, 0.696 acres, $0.

Kim Pickett and Bradley S. Brodrick to Shaun M. Hayes, State Route 121, 0.365 acres, $7727.

Kim Pickett and Bradley S. Brodrick to Shaun M. Hayes, 3891 State Route 121, 0 acres, $7727.

Kim Pickett and Bradley S. Brodrick to Shaun M. Hayes, 3881 State Route 121, 0 acres, $7727.

Patterson Township

Village of Osgood Ohio to Pup 5 Properties LLC, 124 Main St., 0 acres, $0.

Richland Township

Jamie Lee Marchal and Jason Marchal to Jamie Lee Marchal, 6773 Old State Route 242, 2.463 acres, $0.

Twin Township

Betty Dorothy and Gerald Donald Merzke to Gerald D. Merzke, 7823 Hollansburg-Sampson Road, 5.22 acres, $0.

Brenda J. and William J. Zarka JT SURV to Tiffancy K. and Tyler E. Oldham JT SURV, 6251 State Route 722, 7.441 acres, $265,000.

Pamela A. and John K. Hayes JT & SURV to Michelle L. and Robert M. Romeiser JT SURV, 7950 Darke-Preble County Road, 0 acres, $170,000.

Lora A. and Brian J. Brandon to Brenda J. Zarka and William J. Zarka JT SURV, 2 Seminole, 0 acres, $223,000.

Lora A. and Brian J. Brandon to Brenda J. Zarka and William J. Zarka JT SURV, Seminole, 0.65 acres, $223,000.

G Jacqueline Trick and Edward A. Trick as co-trustees of the Trick Living Trust to Edward A. Trick Sr. trustee of the Trick Family Revocable Living Trust, 13 Edgewood, 0.412 acres, $0.

Van Buren Township

Edward A. Trick Sr. and G Jacqueline Trick as co-trustees of the Trick Living Trust to

Edward A. Trick Sr. trustee of the Trick Family Revocable Living Trust, Hogpath, 29.994 acres, $0.

Wabash Township

Anita K. and Steven E. Rutschilling to Alantra E. and Alex G. Holscher,14492 Mangen, 1 acres, $148,000.

Anita K. and Steven E. Rutschilling JT & SURV to Alantra E. and Alex G. Holscher JT SURV MANGEN, 1 acres, $148,000.

Wayne Township

Shannon M. and Timothy J. Billenstein to Shannon M. Billenstein, 404 Center, 0 acres, $0. Eileen M. Barga to Patricia A. Prenger and Stephen J. Barga aka Steve J. Barga, 111 Elmwood, 0 acres, $0.