Real estate transactions July 29 to July 31, 2019

Adams Township

Stephanie R. and Jeffrey K. Allread to Stephanie R. and Jeffrey K. Allread JT SURV 9566 Gettysburg-S. Eastern, 0.52 acres, $0.

Claude E. Fenstermarker, Tamai M. and Craig S. Fenstermaker JT SURV and Cindy L. and B. Kent Fenstermaker JT SURV and Kyle Fenstermarker to Marilyn A. and Claude Fenstermarker JT SURV, Tamai M. and Craig S. Fenstermaker JT SURV, B. Kent Fenstermaker JT SURV and Kyle Fenstermarker , New Harrison-Bradford, 76.592 acres,$0.

Glenn McKinney to Molly J. Miller, 403 North Miami, 0 acres, $85,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC., 402 N. Bridge St., 0 acres, $0.

Butler Township

Jerry Oler to Linda C. and Jerry L. Oler JT SURV, 3071 Wilt, 2.421 acres, $0.

Sharon E. Pearce to Debra A. Pearce, David A. Pearce, Brenda S. Earles, and Karen E. Hunt, 3704 Grubbs-Rex Road, 10 acres, $0.

John D. Kennedy et al. to John D. Kennedy, 3911 State Route 722, 7.25 acres, $0.

Franklin Township

Stephanie R. and Jeffrey K. Allread to Stephanie R. and Jeffrey K. Allread JT SURV, 5758 Weffler, 6.002 acres, $0.

Matthew T. Prickett to Kimi Lantz and John Lantz JT SURV, 4633 Burkholder, 0 acres, $125,000.

Greenville Township

Gerri E. and Leslie E. Crowell JT & SURV to Leslie Crowell, 1346 Fort Jefferson, 5.5 acres, $0.

Allen M. Blackburn and Elizabeth Jean Quiroz JT SURV to Aaron C. Wise and Kelsey M. Anderson JT SURV, 6631 Daly, 0 acres, $147,000.

Thomas E. Knick to Debra L. and James R. Craft JT SURV, 5977 Requarth Road, 1.92 acres, $220,000.

Dane R. Jobe and Kalin M. Zink JT SURV to Mitchell E. Cheadle and Patricia L. Cheadle JT SURV, 601 Sater St., 0.108 acres, $80,500.

Dickey L. Helman to Marla B. Werner, 901 Wayne Ave., 0 acres, $60,000.

Richard F. Taney and Marlene L. Raney trustees of the Raney Family Trust et al to Richard F. Taney and Marlene L. Raney trustees of the Raney Family Trust and Catherine Raney Crampton and Bryan Eric Crampton JT SURV, 727 Honeysuckle, 0 acres, $79,050.

Mary Beth Stoltz and Sylvia C. Hawley co-trustees of the William M. Stoltz family trust under a division trust to Sherry L. and Rudy E. Louk JT SURV, 124 West Harmon, 0 acres, $74,500.

Jackson Township

Robert Dale Romer to Daisy L. Brim, 1516 Beamsville-Union City Road, 1.25 acres, $77,500.

Kelly A. and Kent S. Warner JT SURV to Jennifer Hanna aka Jennifer Billenstein, 248 North Sycamore, 0 acres, $20,000.

Liberty Township

Geraldine E. and Leslie E. Crowell JT SURV to Leslie Crowell, 108 S. Main, 0 acres, $0.

Monroe Township

Bethany A. Brown and Andrew J. Brown to Bethany A. and Andrew J. Brown JT SURV, 8516 Graw, 9.59 acres, $0.

Bernice Petering to Eley Tamie K. Masterson, 9156 Stocker, 0 acres, $0.

Bethany A. Brown and Andrew J. Brown to Bethany A. and Andrew J. Brown JT SURV, Graw, 0.411 acres, $0.

Michael Pollard to Lindsay D. and Michael D. Pollard JT SURV, 8389 Pitsburg-Laura Road, 0 acres, $0.

Steve Furlong to Candace M. and Steven H. Furlong JT SURV, 107 Woodside, 0 acres, $0.

Neave Township

Village Capital and Investment LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 3685 West Drive, 0 acres, $0.

Kathy L. and Thomas M. Brinkman to Beverly A. and Michael E. Bland JT SURV, Lowell Vietor Lane, 0 acres, $10,000.

Twin Township

Michael Pollard to Lindsay D. and Michael D. Pollard JT SURV, 2339 Gordon-Landis, 1.926 acres, $0.

Michael Pollard to Lindsay D. and Michael D. Pollard JT SURV, Gordon-Landis, 4 acres, $0.

Michael Pollard to Lindsay D. and Michael D. Pollard JT SURV, 6999 Alt. St. Rte. 49, 1 acre, $0.

Wabash Township

Jean E. and John Lore JT SURV to Jean E. Lore, 13700 Elijah-York, 1.69 acres, $0.

Wayne Township

Peggy S. Summers and John P. Kindell II to Jill and John P. Kindell II JT SURV, 152 West Wood, 0 acres, $67,500.

York Township

First Church of God of Ansonia, Ohio, an Ohio non-profit corporation to Ashley N. and Robert J. Moody JT SURV, Brown, 13 acres, $160,000.

First Church of God of Ansonia, Ohio, an Ohio non-profit corporation to Ashley N. and Robert J. Moody JT SURV, 13.375 acres, $160,000.