Real estate transactions Aug. 1 to Aug. 8

Adams Township

Edwin A. Cornell to Carrie A. and Michael T. Swiger JT SURV, 10.925 acres, $50,000 Willard Warren III to Emily K. Beisner and Cody N. Preston JT SURV, 0 acres, $105,000 Sheila R. Craig to Aaron Foureman, 6639 Arcanum-Bears Mill, 1.627 acres, $25,000 Michelle A. and Eric A. Cotterman JT SURV to Michelle A. and Eric A. Cotterman JT SURV, 8881 Beech, 0 acres, $0

Michelle A. and Eric A. Cotterman JT SURV to Abigail C. and Craig M. Schlater JT SURV, 0 acres, $2,000

Allen Township

Darin R. Leeper to Dwight H. Leeper and Vance Leeper, 0.552 acres, $3,500

Brown Township

Cheryl H. and Larry G. Peters JT SURV to Sandra Lee Bey, 0.39 acres, $150,000 Kenneth A. Erwin trustee of the Kenneth A. Erwin trust and Marily K. Erwin trustee of the Marilyn K. Erwin trust to Jamie Campbell Electric LLC, 0.065 acres, $23,500 Marilyn and Kenneth L. Scholl JT SURV to Marilyn K. Scholl aka Marilyn Scholl and Marilyn Kay Scholl, 10073 Coletown-Lightsville, 72.749 acres, $0

Augustina E. Macias to Ricardo N. Macias, 115 South Pearl, 0 acres, $19,800 Augustina E. Macias to Ricardo N. Macias, 120 West High, 0 acres $27,500 Travis R. Henderson to Kyle S. Warren, 502 Canal, 0.192 acres, $170,000 Travis R. Henderson to Kyle S. Warren, 502 East Canal, 0 acres, $170,000

Greenville Township

US Bank Trust NA as trustee for the LSF10 master participation trust to Adam Raffel, 1.894 acres, $40,900 S & C Hayes LLC to Dablees Properties LLC, 0.946 acres, $198,900 Nancy Waymire to Raymond C. Ignaffo, 0 acres, $40,000 Sandra L. Bey to Whitney N. Dodd and Chad M. Dross JT SURV, 0 acres, $145,500 Sharon L. Tedder to Toni Sue Corey, 0.275 acres, $0 Frank D. Leas to Jeanette S. and Robert L. Leas JT SURV, 0 acres, $55,600 Crystal D. and Richard C. Barton JT SURV to Haley M. Barton and Dwain A. Hodge II JT SURV, 0 acres, $72,500 Roger Cunningham to Julia Cunningham, Daniel Cunningham, Treva Irene Orange, and David Barker, 0 acres, $0 Jeff A. Shilt to Kristy Godown and Jeffrey A. Shilt JT SURV, 0 acres, $0 Lori K. and Toby L. Cain JT SURV to Carrie Denlinger and Tyler Peters JT SURV, 0 acres, $86,000 Georgeanna and William J. Reed JT & SURV to Robinson Development LLC, 0 acres, $35,000 Janet E. and Jack L. Lutz to Janet E.and Jack L. Lutz JT SURV, 0 acres, $0 Maxine Mae Fitzgerald to Robinson Development LLC, 0 acres, $48,000 Alma L. and Denver E. Harter JT SURV to Denver E. Harter, 402 North Broadway, 0 acres, $0

Linda M. Goubeaux trustee of the Louetta J. Goubeaux Trust to Linda M. Goubeaux trustee of the wholly discretionary trust of Michael L. Goubeaux, 407 West 3rd, 0 acres, $0

Harrison Township

Jackson Township

Madison J. Blumenstock and Brent J. Ford to Madison J. Blumenstock and Brent J. Ford, 0 acres, $62,200 Christine and Kenneth A. Landis to Madison J. Blumenstock and Brent J. Ford, 0 acres, $62,200 Marilyn and Kenneth L. Scholl JT SURV to Marilyn K. Scholl aka Marilyn Scholl and Marilyn Kay Scholl, 1072 Union City – Elroy, 15 acres, $0

Marilyn and Kenneth L. Scholl JT SURV to Marilyn K. Scholl aka Marilyn Scholl and Marilyn Kay Scholl, 1072 Union City – Elroy, 80 acres, $0

Marilyn and Kenneth L. Scholl JT SURV to Marilyn K. Scholl aka Marilyn Scholl and Marilyn Kay Scholl, 10073 Coletown-Lightsville, 99.5 acres, $0

Marilyn and Kenneth L. Scholl JT SURV to Marilyn K. Scholl aka Marilyn Scholl and Marilyn Kay Scholl, Union City – Elroy, 21.98 acres, $0

Marilyn and Kenneth L. Scholl JT SURV to Marilyn K. Scholl aka Marilyn Scholl and Marilyn Kay Scholl, 203 Peppermint, 0 acres, $0

Liberty Township

Etta Mae Garber to Leslie E. Crowell, 0 acres, $20,000 Herbert M. Saylor to Palestine-Hollansburg Joint Sewer District, Lynn, 0 acres, $6,100

Mississinawa Township

Emma Jane Crouse aka Emma J Crouse aka Emma Jane Dewey to Wayne A. Shaner, 3.379 acres, $0

Emma Jane Crouse aka Emma J Crouse aka Emma Jane Dewey to Wayne A. Shaner, 9.436 acres, $0

Emma Jane Crouse aka Emma J Crouse aka Emma Jane Dewey to Emma Jane Crouse aka Emma J Crouse aka Emma Jane Dewey, 33.966 acres, $0

Emma Jane Crouse aka Emma J Crouse aka Emma Jane Dewey to Wayne A. Shaner, 16.048 acres, $0

Emma Jane Crouse aka Emma J. Crouse aka Emma Jane Dewey to Wayne A. Shaner, 33.966 acres, $0

Monroe Township

Susan K. and John Sass Jr. to John Sass Jr., 1.48 acres, $0

Phillip Alan Ashbrook to Katelyn A. Fisher and Zachary B. Fisher JT SURV, 2957 Schnorf-Jones, 1.283 acres, $129,500

Neave Township

Janet E. and Jack L. Lutz to Janet E. and Jack L. Lutz JT SURV, 0 acres, $0

Patterson Township

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Willowdell Yorkshire Ohio to Trustees of Patterson Twp. Darke County Ohio, 1 acre, $0

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church trustees to Raven R. and Cody Widener JT SURV, 0.45 acres, $100,000 St. Paul’s Lutheran Church trustees to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church trustees, 0.45 acres, $0

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church trustees to Tracy j. and Steven E. Henry JT SURV, 0.375 acres, $0

Twin Township

Marjorie L. Meyer to Barbara L. Birt and Jeffrey M. Parks JT SURV, 3 acres, $127,500 Karen M. Eyler to Zachary D. Rhodehamel, 0 acres, $145,000 Brenda J. and William J. Zarka JT SURV to Linda B. Davis and Anthony A. Davis, 0 acres, $80,000 Carla A. and Gerald O. Beatty JT SURV to Brett D. Beatty, 0 acres, $67,000 Megan L. Banks to Caleb B. Means, 0 acres, $110,000

Washington Township

Marilyn and Kenneth L. Scholl JT SURV to Marilyn K. Scholl aka Marilyn Scholl and Marilyn Kay Scholl, 6757 Spring Hill, 72 acres, $0

Debra A. and Dallas A. Shilot to Debra A. and Dallas A. Shilot JT SURV, 6209 Hillgrove-Southern, 0 acres, $0

Debra A. and Dallas A. Shilot to Debra A. and Dallas A. Shilot JT SURV, Hillgrove-Southern, 0 acres, $0

Wayne Township

York Township

Mary C. Dapore to Brian P. Dapore and Alan J. Dapore, 10794 US RT 127, 28 acres, $0