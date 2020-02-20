Parish welcomes Fr. Joseph Tuscan

GREENVILLE — Fr. Joseph Tuscan, OFM Cap., will be visiting St. Mary Parish in Greenville from Feb. 29 through March 3.

Fr. Joseph was born in Columbus in 1967, and was raised in Canton. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 1989, from Borromeo College Seminary.

In 1990, he professed his first vows as a Capuchin Franciscan friar. Making his Perpetual vows in 1993, he went on to earn his Master’s degree in theology in 1995 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1997.

Fr. Joseph’s first assignment after ordination was in Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific where he served for four years. Returning to the U.S. in 2001, he has served in various capacities as parochial vicar, pastor, military and hospital chaplain and has also served in Puerto Rico.

Fr. Joseph currently serves as the national director of the Archconfraternity of Christian Mothers and in full-time preaching ministry for the Capuchin Province of St. Augustine, offering retreats and reflection days for parishes, Religious and Priests.

Fr. Joseph will speak at each of the Masses on this weekend during his visit. Repent and Believe is the title of his Mission. Starting Sunday evening, each presentation will begin at 7 pm. He will be available for confessions before and after each talk or by appointment by calling the rectory (937-548-1616). There will be a free will offering taken each evening.

The schedule is as follows:

Sunday evening: The Greatest Threats to Holiness Today

Monday evening: The Real Roots of Sin

Tuesday evening: Following the Law or Following a Person

The recitation of the most holy Rosary will be led each evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Church offers a Plenary Indulgence to the faithful who attend each evening of a parish mission; there will be a special Apostolic Blessing on Tuesday evening at the Mass to impart this Indulgence.

The Masses/programs are open to the public.