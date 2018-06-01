Versailles News: So many thoughts …

Sometimes I have no idea what I’m going to write about and then there are times like this when I have a myriad of seemingly unrelated thoughts rolling through my mind. This past week I designed funeral flowers for the family and friends of Denis Subler. I could not attend the visitation or funeral mass. It’s not unusual; it’s the nature of my business. I keep them in my prayers although I wish I could pay my respect in person, probably because I would obtain closure by doing so and closure is important.

My best job memories are those at Carl Subler Trucking, Inc. Everyone was like family. Perhaps that was because of Carl Subler himself. He would give orders or correction to his sons and sons-in-law, who were company officers, in front of their employees. We saw how these men in supervisory roles were still children in their father’s eyes and because they were able to accept redirection or correction it was naturally mimicked by everyone. We were team players, respectful of one another, supportive and dedicated.

I remember when almost six years ago Denny reached out to my husband when he found out Steve was dealing with a diagnosis of prostate cancer. He came to our house shared his knowledge and reading material, having himself gone through prostate cancer awhile earlier. His genuineness and compassion was never forgotten and he became part of our daily prayers when we heard of his battle with glioblastoma. Denny had a zest for life, always smiling so it was no real surprise that he valiantly fought aggressive cancer. Maybe it was his former US Marine training or more likely his love for family and life that admirably kept him in the battle to the last.

It’s no secret that in December 2015 I had a lumpectomy to remove invasive ductal carcinoma (breast cancer); more recently I had a second lumpectomy for invasive lobular carcinoma in the other breast. I have received so many cards, words of encouragement and prayers. I’m not worried for I trust in God who has everything under control. But without the prayers of others I’m certain I would not be so trusting. Thank you.

Prayer is powerful and needed by everyone every day. There are many, many prayer warriors who pray for each of us, and the whole world, and even if we do not meet them face to face, or receive a card from them, they have our backs. Hopefully we will never know what this world would be like without their prayers and moreover I hope more and more of us join their ranks daily. Come on, let’s move mountains!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

This Saturday is a paper drive from 9-11 a.m. The drop off is next to the Osgood Park just off State Route 705 or call Justin at 419-582-2144 for other options. The drive benefits the Darke County Right 2 Life and they accept paper, cardboard and magazines. Rain date will be next Saturday.

Also Saturday is the annual Bike Rodeo (rain or shine) from 9 a.m.-noon at the Versailles Emergency Building on Baker Road with special guests Rage and Rocko the Dalmation Duo. The Medi-flight Aircraft tentatively arrives at 11 a.m. The event is child oriented featuring a bike safety course, helmets, safety bells, identification packets, registrations, helmet/bike inspections and hot dogs and drinks.

Tuesday the Darke County Right to Life committee meets 7:30 p.m. at 105 W. Third St., Greenville. If you are interested in joining or learning more please join in or contact them at 547-3113 or 419-336-5550.

Happy 90th birthday to Susie Barga and Eileen Barga, also birthday wishes to Mary Gigandet, Colleen McKnight, Sue Drees, Allen Platfoot, Marvin Keller, Cathy Peters, Erin Luft, Rhonda Poling, Emma Hawkey, Taunya Buxton, Tom Crandall, Lindsey Siders, Christina Fullenkamp, Jodi Bennett, Sharron Sally, Betty Shappie, Penny Cromwell, Sharie Lenox, Mark Brown, Nancy Luthman, Keith Bohman, Greg Taylor, Ramona Nickol, Rob Grillot, Marilyn Blakeley, Jeff Schemmel, Gina Nerderman, Linda Monnin, Susie (Coons) Barga, Cordelia Kit Behlke (4), Sue (Rhoades) Christian, Cassie Ingle, Josh Armstrong, Adam Reed, Daryl Shrader, Lindsey Siders and Dick Detrick as their birthdays approach.

Anniversary wishes to Nicole and Rick Meyers (4), Lindsay and Nate Henry (5), Dana and Jamie Magoto (17), Cathy and Keith Huber (26), Christy and Mike Prakel (28), Georgiana and Jeff Barga (36), Linda and Ivan Brand (40), Wanda and Ray Laughman (42), Donna and Mike Berger (45), Cindy and Tom Schulze, Suzie and Charlie Keihl (50), Mary Jo and Bob Nixon (54), and Janice and Gene Oliver (63). Ordination anniversary wishes Father James Duell, Fr. Ronald Haft and Pastor David Wilson (49). Retirement wishes to Barb Cordonnier of Russia School.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges and especially for Susie Fields (foot), Connie Schmitmeyer (wrist), Becca Pohl Liette, Carl Meyer (wrist), Carolyn Combs, Carol Apple (wrist), Dean Kreitzer, Lois Kindell, Ralph Kunk, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Mr. Kuhbander, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Hazel Nickol, Scarlet Unrast, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Richard Coffield, Michelle Sherman, John and Miriam Harman, Dave Magoto, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Margaret Hoehne, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Donald Butsch (53), Cathy Monnin (69), Louis Huber (74), Wanda Clark (81), Cyril Voisard (82), Fr. John L. Bensman (88), and George Hesson (99). Also let us remember the lives of Clete Hilgefort, Julie Mangen, David Pohl, Hershel Schultz, Florence Magoto, Helen McEldowney, Lori Kenworthy, Bill Bradley, Eldon Miller, Jim Condon, Judy Voisard, Harry Birt, Joann Grisez, Gail Schlater, Linus Kemper, Dorothy Winner, Bob Wogamon, Marie Monnin, Betty Minnich, Gertrude Swallow and all those not mentioned by name, but forever kept within our hearts, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“In Life many things don’t go according to plan. If you fall, get back up. If you stumble, regain your balance. But don’t let ego rob you of your ability to learn and grow.” ~C. Edwards

“A loss is never a loss if you gave it your all. Run your race the best you can…that’s all you can do.”

” ~S. Ameila

“I strongly suspect that if we saw all the difference even the tiniest of our prayers make, and all the people those little prayers were destined to affect, and all the consequences of those prayers down through the centuries, we would be so paralyzed with awe at the power of prayer that we would be unable to get off our knees for the rest of our lives.” ~Peter Kreeft

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

