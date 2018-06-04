Arcanum News: Abbottsville UMC to host annual garage sale

Abbottsville United Methodist Church invites the community to their annual garage sale. Bargains will be galore and lots of baked goods too on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Lunch will also be served on both these days. Stop by and visit at Abbottsville UMC, located at 4135 State Route 49, Arcanum.

Dedicated to preserving the history of Southern Darke County the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will continue their Coffee and Conversation Series this summer with guests sharing stories, laughter and memories of living in Southern Darke County.

The first edition of this summer’s series will be JoAnne Hill the guest for the popular summer series on Saturday at 10 a.m. All those who know JoAnne are aware that she is the third generation of the John Smith family to manage the John Smith Co., which had been in continuous operation for almost 150 years until she and her late husband, Dave, sold all the merchandise and opened an antique mall in the same location. JoAnne can share many memories of people and events that have been part of Arcanum for many years that she has been part of the community. JoAnne will want to hear your stories, too, so be prepared to share a story or ask questions.

The second in the series will be on July 14 with the Sutton family, Kirby and Lori and their son-in-law Josh Urlage. AWTHS will revisit Pitsburg and the FM District on Aug. 11 with Betty Sease, Ruth Kepler and Norma Baker sharing and discussing growing up in Southern Darke County. Anyone wanting more information can contact Barb Deis 662-0119; message AWTHS on Facebook or email contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org.

ATWHS will be open the first and second Saturdays during the summer months from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments recommended for research, however, walk-ins are welcome to browse library materials and photo binders.

On the second Saturdays due to Coffee and Conversations the library is only open from 9 to10 a.m. AWTHS is also open by appointment for other times. Visit their FB page to message them or message them via email at Contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org. Check out their website for contact info and hours as well, www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org.

The farmer’s market will be every Saturday this summer in Veteran’s Park in downtown Arcanum next to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society building from 9 a.m. to noon and continue every Saturday through Aug. 18. Vendors are invited to sell their garden crops, baked items, flowers, plants, eggs, honey, herbs, jams/jellies, hand-crafted items, etc. are invited to set up their booth/stand; there is no fee to participate. Any questions, please call Sharon Troutwine at 692-5128.

Something new will occur once a month this summer in conjunction with the farmer’s market – an open trunk sale – yes; it’s a flea market in your trunk! You don’t have enough for a complete garage sale? Bring your items in the trunk of your car or in the bed of your truck on June 16, July 21 or Aug. 4 and park in front of the AWTHS building and/or Veteran’s Park and sell right out of your trunk! Sounds like a great way to clean out your extra bedroom or the garage!

The Arcanum Pool opens this week! The ladies’ water aerobics class will again be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon. The first class will be June 13 – cost this year is the same $45 or a senior citizen pool pass. On the first day, the pool will open at 10 a.m. to allow residents to come and purchase their pool passes. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Marilyn Graeff at 937-692-8140.

Now that school’s out I am reminded of something from my childhood – on the last day of school our bus driver would stop and treat us all to ice cream at the Tastee Freeze. I don’t know if this was something all of the drivers at the time did or just a few. Liz Stephens called the other week and reminded me of this long ago tradition….what a neat memory and how generous of her.

Congratulations on the retirement of two teachers and one bus driver this year from Arcanum Schools – Marcia Ditmer (bus driver), Todd Gruell (junior high teacher) and Diane Bowman (elementary teacher). Enjoy your retirement; it is well-deserved!

“Summer is a promissory note signed in June, its long days spent and gone before you know it, and due to be repaid next January.” ~ Hal Borland

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

