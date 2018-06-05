New Madison News: Kiwanis to serve veterans

The New Madison Kiwanis Club has established its role in promoting positive activities for the community.

They have long supported village events, school programs and the library. One of the most enjoyable activities for members has been the annual picnic for the Darke County Home residents. The County Home has closed, and the Kiwanis wanted to substitute an equally important activity. The June picnic had been a special time for 29 years.

Working on the picnic was a way to promote the awareness of the importance served by the Home, and it was a good way to establish a link between the residents and community leaders. After club members considered a new direction, it was determined the newly established service will be geared to recognizing and serving our veterans.

Working with the Darke County Agriculture Society, the Kiwanis will set up the well-known sausage barn on the fairgrounds on June 15 and 16. You can locate the barn by the delicious smell of sausage and just head for the same location used during the fair: across from the Grandstand.

Sausage sandwiches will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or while supplies last both days with free sandwiches offered to veterans with proper ID. All proceeds will be given to the Darke County Veterans Organization.

So enjoy an early taste of a fair favorite on June 15 and 16 and know you are supporting the veterans.

Lots of congratulations, starting with the senior class. Good luck to everyone starting a new chapter in life.

Congratulations to two valedictorians this year: Alana Holsapple and Cameron Sterrett. A tip of the hat to the salutatorian: Macy Schepis.

Qualifying for the state track events: Austin Bruner, 100 meter dash. He is a junior.

An excellent showing: Lissa Siler, sophomore, finished 12th, long jump, regional meet; and Kathryn Combs, senior, finished 13th, in the discus, regional meet. The senior athlete also qualified for the shot put and finished with 10th place. Josh Hollinger, senior, finished in seventh place in the regional high jump. Josh was in the boys long jump competition and finished ninth.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

