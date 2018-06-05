Amish Cook: Yoders, Rabers swap houses

Hello friends, I think of you a lot. How can it be that I don’t know you readers, yet it feels like I do!? We’ve been busy these days with anew adventure. Some time ago, my parents asked to talk with my husband, Daniel, and me.

Naturally, my inquisitive nature kicked in, trying to figure out just what it could be about. Finally, with the children playing outside on the swing set and we adults relaxing in the living room, they informed us that they would consider swapping out properties. Now that did sound like a major undertaking. We’re talking about moving from our cute little home, which we established a year and a half ago, and moving into the house I grew up in!

Hmmm… more thoughts than I could sort through at the moment twirled around in my brain. Yes, living there would be nice in so many ways. The shop where Daniel builds furniture is right next to their house, plus our little country schoolhouse is right beside it! Not only that, our family is increasing in size. We have five growing children. The ranch house that Dad built 22 years ago would definitely offer quite a bit more space than the double-wide we’re in right now. My parents only have three girls at home, since four of us got married. They really wanted to downsize and have fewer responsibilities than those that go with owning a big property. Their farm has a total of85 acres, including quite a bit of wooded area.

Our minds churned. All sorts of aspects were discussed. They assured us that we can take all the time we need to decide. The next days, I tried to imagine what it would be like to move back “home.” After much prayer and discussion, we told them we’ll do it. Some aspects haven’t been finalized, such as how much acreage we’ll be purchasing, etc.

At any rate, I am staying busy since then, sorting through some of our belongings and getting rid of things we don’t need. Daniel had some profound advice I’ve been trying to heed: “Don’t worry about trying to do too much of the packing, with your responsibilities with the children. Others will be here to help you once it’s time to go.”

Very true, but I admit sometimes it’s hard for me to not be able to just tackle it as I would like to. But then, my love for our precious children far outweighs my love for packing! Julia is amazing when it comes to packing. She is constantly asking what she can pack. It really is a unique adventure for the children to be moving into their grandparents’ house!

Julia is all excited, even though she wishes her Aunt Keturah could just keep living there! With Austin being the more sentimental type, it took more time for him to get used to the thought. I’m guessing it might be an adjustment for the three babies, but then they can all take their own beds along. Besides that, they are used to being at Grandpa’s when I need babysitters.

“How really do you feel about moving?” my sister-in-law asked yesterday. I admitted that I have had mixed feelings, especially when I think of all the fun times we had in getting this property ready to move to, but then I realized I can still treasure those memories! And in reality, it was worth it all in the perspective that our move here, a year and a half ago, enabled us to have a house big enough to do foster care and now we’re blessed with Jesse and Rayni!

I told her that the bigger part of me is excited about it. It simply will be more practical to be close to the shop and the schoolhouse,where we have church services during the summer, and Julia will be going to school this fall. Most of all, I can take my husband and children with me, so yes, I’m on board!

Next week when the time rolls around to write, we’ll — Lord willing — be in the middle of moving, so perhaps I’ll have to wait until the following week to give you an update on our lives.

I’m not up to making lots of fancy dishes these days, what with getting ready to move, but Julia and I did take the time to make a large batch of granola this morning. I just don’t like to do without it, so after a couple mornings without, I decided we just need to take the time to make it!

GLORIA’S GRANOLA

10 cups oatmeal

2 packages graham crackers (crushed)

2 cups coconut

1 cup chopped pecans (optional)

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups butter

1 cup butterscotch chips

Melt butter and add to dry ingredients. Spread evenly on two large cookie sheets. Bake at 300 degrees for 40 minutes. Stir every five to 10 minutes. Add butterscotch chips for the last minute of baking. Cool and enjoy! Julia prefers eating it hot, right out of the oven!

Gloria is Amish and lives in a rural horse and buggy settlement in Illinois. Readers with questions or comments can write to Gloria at P.O. Box 157, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

