Arcanum News: A plethora of summer activities

The Arcanum Public Library at 101 W. North St. has lots of activities lined up for this month. Not only did their Summer Reading Program start for the children, they also have adult activities planned. On Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. they have an Adult Coloring Session planned – get creative, talk with friends, relax, and take home a masterpiece! Supplies are provided and beverages are served. On Wednesday at 11 a.m. they will offer the next gardening program-Herbal Extravaganza. No registration is required, stop by and learn how to grow and care for herbs, how to use them in cooking, and to use as fragrance in your home.

Vacation Bible School at Castine Church of the Brethren is June 18 to 22 from 9 to 11:45 a.m. This year’s theme is “Game On! (Gearing Up for Life’s Big Game)” Castine COB is located at 624 State Route 127. Children aged 3 years of age through sixth grade are welcome – you may register ahead online at www.castinecob.org or on June 18. Organizers welcome children of the community to come for a great week of VBS.

Is your church hosting Vacation Bible School this summer? Or perhaps you have another special family program that you would like to let the community know about? Feel free to send me your info via phone or email and I will be glad to include it in my column.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will be open the first and second Saturdays during the summer months from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments recommended for research, however, walk-ins are welcome to browse library materials and photo binders. On the second Saturdays due to Coffee and Conversations the library is only open from 9 to10 a.m. AWTHS is also open by appointment for other times. Visit their FB page to message them or message them via email Contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org. Check out their website for contact info and hours as well www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org.

The Farmer’s Market will be every Saturday this summer in Veteran’s Park in downtown Arcanum next to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society building from 9 a.m. to noon and continue every Saturday through Aug. 18. Vendors are invited to sell their garden crops, baked items, flowers, plants, eggs, honey, herbs, jams/jellies, hand-crafted items, etc. are invited to set up their booth/stand; there is no fee to participate. Any questions, please call Sharon Troutwine at 692-5128.

Something new will occur once a month this summer in conjunction with the Farmer’s Market – an Open Trunk Sale – yes; it’s a Flea Market in your trunk! You don’t have enough for a complete garage sale? Bring your items in the trunk of your car or in the bed of your truck on June 16, July 21 or Aug. 4 and park in front of the AWTHS building and/or Veteran’s Parks and sell right out of your trunk! Sounds like a great way to clean out your extra bedroom or the garage!

The Ladies’ Water Aerobics class at Arcanum Pool starts this week! The first class is Wednesday at 11 a.m. The class will continue each week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon. The cost this year is the same $45 or a Senior Citizen Pool Pass. On the first day, the pool will open at 10 a.m. to allow residents to come and purchase their pool passes. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Marilyn Graeff at 937-692-8140.

Any family news you want to share? Weddings, engagements, births, college graduations? Send me your info and I’ll be glad to share.

“If a June night could talk, it would probably boast it invented romance.” ~Bern Williams

“Being a child at home alone in the summer is a high-risk occupation. If you call your mother at work thirteen times an hour, she can hurt you.” ~Erma Bombeck

“One benefit of summer was that each day we had more light to read by.” Jeannette Walls

