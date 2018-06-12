New Madison News: Slow down and enjoy the moment

Our mailbox is loaded with sale catalogues and offers for big price reductions on summer clothing, patio furniture and even 4th of July decorations. Yet the calendars have not marked the beginning of summer.

It is our new approach to the seasons and the holidays – hurry, hurry. Maybe we need to slow down and enjoy the moment. Everyone has full calendars and dates to keep, but enjoying the summer with a good book and glass of ice cold lemonade could be great medicine and good for the spirit.

Seniors who have just completed academic requirements for graduation will be ready for a breather – even if a short one before moving into the next phase of life. Take time to smell those roses.

Several seniors were honored with scholarships from local sources. These are appreciated as it represents local helping hands as graduates continue educational paths.

New Madison Civic Organization: Macy Schepis; TV Foundation: Kayla Burke and Alana Holsapple; Treasuring Mentor: Cameron Sterrett; Harvest Land: Josh Hollinger; Kiwanis: Kayla Burke, Trey Frech, Kara Hollinger, John Hollinger, Camren Munchel; Sara Bevins: Alana Holsapple, Cameron Sterrett, Brittani Brewer.

Kara Hollinger was announced as the recipient of the Retired Teachers scholarship.

Alumni from the class of 2003 will gather for a class reunion at the Olde Schoolhouse winery near Eaton on June 30. Members of the class and invited guests will gather to share memories and “catch up” on events from the past 15 years.

Congratulations to these athletes with CCC league recognition for effort and ability on the field: Jared Buckley, first team CCC, baseball; Christian Ricker, second team CCC, baseball; Derek Eyer, special mention CCC, baseball. And to the lady Patriots: Kloey Murphey, second team CCC, softball; and Breeann Lipps, special mention, CCC, softball.

Thanks to everyone that made the United Methodist 5K run a success. It was a nice day for running and everything went smoothly. After medals and pictures there were lots of door prizes and the church thanks all of the groups and individuals donating to the effort.

The summer reading program is underway and on the 14th there will crystals created at the library at 4 p.m. Plan to enjoy the Neil Armstrong Museum presentation on Sounds of Science at 2 p.m. on June 19.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-1.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.