Versailles News: Father’s Day is Sunday

This Sunday is Father’s Day, and up until now I have taken for granted that everyone has a father, but sadly that is no longer true. Although, biologically everyone does indeed have a father, some never knew their fathers or won’t get to see them this weekend, and still others have been traumatized by their fathers.

We are now living in what is termed “the Fatherless Generation,” which saddens me greatly because statistically the odds are stacked against children without a good father. Once upon a time these statistics only affected larger cities, but now Darke County helps constitute the nation’s statistical makeup. We know that the children are the ones who suffer, but it’s a domino effect, which causes all of society to suffer also.

Perhaps we could not see the repercussions of society’s choices some 50 years ago, but now we can. Life is not better without a man, a husband, a father. We constantly want to redefine family, marriage, freedom, etc., and we constantly prove these deviations produce strife and discordance.

The interpretation of the term family used to mean a husband and wife with one or more children. If the marriage produced no children they were referred to as a married couple. Today’s family might not have married, there may not be a father in the household or there may be a step-father and/or children from multiple biological fathers. It’s not only confusing, but the reality can be painful.

There indeed are some men incapable of being the type of father necessary for rearing children, but personally I think society creates more than there actually are by giving them an easy escape or by limiting their association with their offspring. Every person worries that they won’t be good parents, but when fear overtakes responsibility the lesser man bolts with his parental abilities unproven, with few or no repercussions.

Life is tough, and the family unit is stronger than its individual parts, giving every member its best chance for a healthy and positive outcome. Fathers encourage competition and independence while mothers encourage equity and security; together they provide love, security and confidence. Billy Graham said, “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” I’m so very grateful to my father and my husband for their strong, silent and steadfast guidance.

Regardless of your situation I hope you can accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative. Be thankful for any and all the positive father figures you have, be it a grandfather, a reverend or priest, a big brother or even your mother or grandmother who works hard to fulfill the responsibilities and necessities of both parents. And remember Dads don’t really require anything special from their families on Father’s Day. They are content in knowing that their children are happy, productive and responsible individuals. But a word of thanks would be icing on the cake!

Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a Dad. I thank you and society thanks you too. Happy Dad’s Day!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

This Sunday the Versailles Eagles Auxiliary will be serving their breakfast from 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

On Wednesday at 4 p.m. the Versailles Health Care Center is offering “Power over Parkinson’s.” I have heard only positive comments about this program from individuals dealing with Parkinson’s disease. The event is free and open to family and friends as well.

Next Friday, June 22, Deron Bell and the Jazz for You Band will be performing in the fountain square gazebo as the first in the series of the summer season entertainment presented by the Versailles Towne and Country Players. Food and beverages will available from Michael Anthony and Moeller Brew Barn.

Happy birthday to Marilyn Blakeley, Kristine (Blakeley) Happy, JoAnn Ingle, Michelle Prior, Crystal Barton, Michelle Holsapple, Angie Zimmerman, Cindy DeMange, Angie Keiser, Tonda Riley Monnin, Rev. Kim Katterheinrich, Terri Bey, Teresa Comer, Carolyn Poling, Crystal Hartzell, Jacki Stonebraker, Kris Barlage, Christy Baker, Judy Lumby, Joann Eilerman, Roberta Condon, Sandy Peters, Judy Benkert, Suzanne Hippley, Jeff Cochran, Cindy Grogean, Jenny Pleiman, Aunt Martha Magoto, Betty Monnin, Kasey Christian, Carrie Dehart, Samantha Keiser, Mike Rhoades, Allison Reed, Mark Thomas, Rita Brandon, Andy Leach, as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Tricia and Roger McConnaughey (5), Betsy and Jeremy Yagle (8), Ashlee and Dustin Lewis (11), Angie and Ryan Bergman (14), Tammy and Bruce Magoto (21), Deb and Ted Blakeley (25), Judy and Jeff Cochran (30), Marcy and Bill Roll (42), Debbie and Dave Richard (45), and Marie and Bill Todd (46).

Happy retirement wishes to Deb Phlipot of Russia and congratulations to 2018 Miss Chick Faith Wilker, first runner-up Jaime Teresa Hart, second runner-up Morgan Heitkamp, all of Versailles. Also, congratulations to the 2018 Little Miss Poultry Days winner Elle Bey of Tipp City, first runner-up Miranda Miller and second runner-up Lani DeMange, both of Versailles.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Susie Fields, Connie Schmitmeyer, Becca Pohl Liette, Carl Meyer, Carolyn Combs, Dean Kreitzer, Lois Kindell, Anne Schmitz, Ralph Kunk, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Mr. Kuhbander, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Scarlet Unrast, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, John and Miriam Harman, Dave Magoto, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Margaret Hoehne, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Scott Frantz (55), Chester McKinney (73), Emma Jean Kenworthy (86), Thomas Stephens (87), Richard Heft (89), and Nina Quinn (90). Also let’s remember the lives of Nichole Painter, Stanley Grieshop, Robert Lyme, Doris Zimmerman, Lawrence DeMange, Miriam Slonkosky, Michael Liette, Verena Bohman and Bernadine Homan, Dr. Jerry Mestemaker, Clara Paulus, Dan Eilerman, John Gearhardt, Alma Treon, Dick Brandon, Mary Monnin, Paul Pepiot, Eileen Morgan, Stew Prakel, Winnie Davidson, Dale Weese, Ed Bruns, Judy Brodrick and all those not mentioned by name, but forever kept within our hearts, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“My father didn’t tell me how to live; he lived and let me watch him do it.” ~Unknown

“Dad is a son’s first hero and a daughter’s first love.” ~Unknown

“A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall but instead picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again.” ~Unknown

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_KathyMagatoPRINT-2.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.