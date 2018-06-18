Arcanum News: New head boys basketball coach and athletic director at AHS

The Arcanum-Butler Local School Board appointed Mr. James Melton as its new head boys basketball coach at a special Board of Education meeting held on June 6. Coach Melton joins the Trojans after having most recently served as varsity assistant at Winchester Community High School in Winchester, Indiana from 2016-18. Prior to that, Melton was at Park Tudor High School in Indianapolis where he served as head coach in 2015-16. The team finished the 2016 season as Class 3A sectional champions. From 2011-15 he served as either the associate head coach, junior varsity coach or varsity assistant. Park Tudor won the Class 2A state championship in 2012, 2014 and 2015. In addition to the three Indiana state championships, Coach Melton has had the opportunity to coach 12 Division I athletes, two McDonald’s All-Americans and three Indiana All-Stars who became NBA players. Welcome to Arcanum Coach Melton!

In other action, the Board approved Jason Schondelmyer as the new athletic director. Schondelmyer returns in his second year back as head football coach and will move to the AD position after teaching elementary physical education in 2017-18. In addition to his work as AD, he will continue teaching half-time in the middle and high school.

In other news another retirement at Arcanum Schools has been announced due to health reasons. After 48 years Marcia Nixon, long-time athletic event cashier, will be unable to return for the next football season. Marcia had done the job for so long that everyone depended on her to remember them and always greeted everyone with a big smile. You will want to make sure that you bring your pass every time to events this year to get in the gate.

Abbottsville United Methodist Church, 4135 State Route 49, invites you to join them for their annual Ice Cream Social on June 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. They will be serving three flavors (chocolate, vanilla and strawberry) along with assorted handmade cookies, brownies and more – shredded chicken and barbecue sandwiches, cole slaw and potato salad. Come and enjoy good food and great fellowship.

The Arcanum Athletic Boosters will meet on June 25 at 8 p.m. in the Arcanum School Library to elect officers for 2018-19. This organization does a lot for our student athletes; please consider becoming involved in an organization that assists kids!

Don’t forget to put this on your calendar – The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host the Sutton and Urlage Family’s at the next AWTHS Coffee & Conversation Series on July 14 at 10 a.m. The Sutton’s are known for the grocery business since beginning in “downtown” Arcanum and moving to North Main Street. The family will tell of their family history of the generational owned store as well as stories of running the business. A unique opportunity awaits of behind the scenes to every day operations.

Are you enjoying the summer? I can’t believe that it is the middle of June already! Summer evokes happy memories, the opportunity to create more memories and to make the most of each and every day. There are barbecues to be had, adventures to go on, drinks to make, and of course, books to be read. The days are longer, there is the age old promise of summer love. Here are a few quotes from some great books about summer …

“And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.” ~F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August. Winters are simply a time to count the weeks until the next summer.” ~Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty

“A good swimming pool could do that — make the rest of the world seem impossibly insignificant, as far away as the surface of the moon.”~Emma Straub, The Vacationers

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

