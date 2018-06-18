New Madison News: Ready, set and get going!

Camp Growth is ready to welcome youngsters for a summer of fun and learning at the United Methodist Church. The opening day will be Tuesday, June 19. If you did not sign up previously you can bring your child to the church’s basement and there will be help with enrollment. The opening program is set for 11 a.m.

The schedule calls for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays. Lunch is provided at the church. The classes will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a variety of subjects to keep children interested and involved. A refresher in math, reading and science will be provided but also team building, engineering for young minds, history and Bible study fill out the day with art and music adding to the day’s activities.

Stephanie Baumgardner is the Camp Growth director. She brings experience from previous summers and her teaching curriculum at Tri-Village. Brenda Miller, director of the New Madison Public Library, will provide story times.

This is a four-week program and provides activities from kindergarten through grade six.

There is a break during the week of the Fourth of July holiday. Questions can be answered by calling 996-459-2616 or emailing campgrowth@gmail.com.

The library also will work on Wednesdays with youngsters at Hollansburg. That program will be one day a week this year with free lunch and supervision.

The library also is providing interesting activities as the summer reading program keeps young minds questioning and learning. A favorite returns on Tuesday afternoon, June 19. The Neil Armstrong Museum will present sound, music and sound waves.

Mark your calendars for June 25. That will be family night at the library with hot dogs and chips. Special guest will be state Sen. Bill Beagle, chairperson of the Ohio Aviation and Aerospace Committee.

The museum staff will be at the June 25 gathering to share stories of astronauts and musical instruments.

The American Legion auxiliary is working on a new project. The women of Unit No. 245 are joining a program, “Stand Down for Women Veterans.” The women who have served this country will be the focus of the Legion members collecting personal hygiene products for female residents at the Dayton VA Hospital.

The project involves packing vintage purses with body wash, tooth brushes and tooth paste, dental floss, denture cleaner, body lotion, body powder, shampoo and conditioner, chap stick and deodorant. Any gift of night gowns and pajamas also will be accepted. Of course, cash donations are accepted and will be used to provide the items listed. You can drop off financial help or products at the Post at 242 Fayette Street in New Madison on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.

The Auxiliary will be working on this project through July 31.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

