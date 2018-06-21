Today’s Challenges: God will take care of you

This morning for some unknown reason, the Lord caused an old familiar hymn to start running through my mind (I guess He had a message for me). There is a good chance you have heard the words at some time, but just in case you haven’t I’ll share them here with you.

Be not dismayed whate’er betide, God will take care of you;

Beneath his wings of love abide, God will take care of you.

Through days of toil when heart does fail, God will take care of you;

When dangers fierce your path assail, God will take care of you.

No matter what may be the test, God will take care of you; Lean, weary one, upon his breast, God will take care of you.

Chorus:

God will take care of you, Through every day, O’er all the way; He will take care of you, God will take care of you.

There are a lot of days that the world beats upon our door and Satan beats upon our heart. Disappointment and discouragement are their weapons of choice, but God can protect us from them if we turn to him. God will take care of you, (and me), when we truly lean upon Him for our strength and protection. But you know as do I that it’s often easier said than done, but that’s OK. When we finally realize that we can’t do it on our own and that we have nowhere else to turn our faith in God grows.

One of the passages speaks to me as I write this is what the Apostle Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 4:6-9:

“Seeing that it is God who said, Let light be shining out of the dark, who has put in our hearts the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ. But we have this wealth in vessels of earth, so that it may be seen that the power comes not from us but from God; Troubles are round us on every side, but we are not shut in; things are hard for us, but we see a way out of them; We are cruelly attacked, but not without hope; we are made low, but we are not without help… (BBE)

The words of the hymn said: “God will take care of you, Through every day, O’er all the way; He will take care of you, God will take care of you.” Do we really believe that message? If not, maybe it’s time we start spending more time with our God… pray and read His Word, that’s how he talks with us and encourages us today. The more time we spend with him the more we will learn to trust in him.

By Russ Lawson Today’s Challenges

Russ Lawson is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with his column Today’s Challenges. He is semi-retired and an elder at the Mid-County Church of Christ. He can be reached at leslie.lawson68@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

