Versailles News: Stress is an option

Perhaps you thought your life would settle down now that summer hit, but instead you have more places to be than ever: graduations, weddings, ballgames, etc. Then there is always lawn, shrub and other outdoor maintenance, and dare I mention that some of us are caregivers of our parents and/or grandchildren.

Our calendar might be so hectic that it’s as if our life is not our own. And that would be correct. Truth cannot remain hidden; eventually the truth comes out. Our lives are not and never have been our own; we are simply on loan to the world. We were made to know and to serve God in this world and to be happy with Him forever in the next.

It’s always better to avoid maxing out on crazy, but sometimes our emotions get off track. If we’ve become stressed, it’s important to figure out what is causing our stress to properly defuse it. Of course it’s not always easy to find the trigger because it may actually be a series of events that led us toward a chaotic response. Sometimes our inability to handle stress is a symptom of an illness or lack of rest, other times stress signals discord between our thoughts and actions, and then there’s still the possibility we have too many demands placed upon ourselves.

Stress is not what happens to us; it is our response to what happens. And our response is something we can choose. To destress we need to look at our habits, attitudes, internal voice and alibis. For example, do we need stress to feel alive or do we think we work best under stress? Or do we blame our stress on other people or incidents? A great way to identify the stressors in our life and to examine how we deal with them is to keep a journal. By reviewing the journal, we can discover when we became stressed, what caused our stress, how we felt emotionally and physically, and what we did to make ourselves feel better.

Stress is simply the gap between our expectations and reality. The larger the gap, the more stress we incur. If we would expect nothing and accept everything there would be no stress in our lives, but since that’s never going to happen here are some strategies which help alleviate stress. Consider taking a break, eating well-balanced meals, getting enough sleep, daily exercise, prayer, mediation, yoga, deep breathing, and limiting alcohol and caffeine. These strategies are excellent tools for prevention.

Personally, when I get anxious, I like to take a few moments to catch my breath and say the Serenity Prayer, which usually helps put things in perspective. A similar method would be to practice the four A’s: avoid, alter, adapt and accept.

Avoid unnecessary stress by knowing your limits and learning to saying no to unessential events or tasks. Alter the situation through compromise, by obtaining help, by changing the date or time or by offering another option. Adapt to the stress by changing your inner dialogue, by smiling through the project or by confronting a situation before it has time to escalate. Accept the things you cannot change by looking for the upside, such as performing a task for the good of others or finishing the task so you can free yourself and move forward all the wiser.

It’s important to note that not all stress is bad; stress in small doses can help us rise to meet challenges. Just remember all work and no play makes Jack (or Jill) more stressed than dull. Learn to incorporate music, friendship, laughter and leisure into your life. Balance is “key” to your emotional well-being so “Sing like no one is listening. Love like you’ve never been hurt. Dance like nobody’s watching, and live like it’s heaven on earth.” ~Mark Twain

UPCOMING EVENTS:

7 p.m. tonight, June 22, Deron Bell and the Jazz for You Band will be performing in the fountain square gazebo, or in the St. Denis Church basement in case of rain. Food and beverages will available from Michael Anthony and Moeller Brew Barn. Next Friday, June 29, the Kim Kelly Orchestra will perform.

Also, tonight is the 19th Annual Bluegrass Festival held at the Bradford’s School Auditeria at 705 Railroad Ave. Rum River Blend begins at 5:30 p.m., Showtime Grass at 6:30, Sugargrove at 7:30 and Berachah Valley at 8:30.

Happy birthday to Bryce Paulus (3), Lilly Subler (4), Grady Rhoades (6), Gabby Subler (6), Noah Rhoades (8), Addison Fine (10), Linda May, Linda Rhoades, Wendy Vore, Jana Reed, Kelly Luthman, Jacquie Hazelwood, Ella Porter, Michelle Prior, Nick Timmerman, Ed Porter, Jeremy Lear, Kasey Christian, Chris Huber, Blaine Hawkey, Larry Brown, Becky Klipstine, Jenni Treon, Colleen Grillot, Barb Kissinger, Angie DeMange, Ron Mescher, Jenny Feltz, Diana DeMange, Russell Jay, Tim Bornhorst, Toni Riegel, Chad Peyton, Chris Huber, Donna Francis, Kasey Christian, Richard Coffield, Gary Poor, Jeannie Groesch, Jim Luthman, Sharon Deschambeau and Eric Miller as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Katherine and Joe Grilliot, Christi and Matt Rhoades (6), Tracy and Chris Timmerman (11), Sherree and Ron Kremer (15), Hollie and Jeff Barga (16), Marianne and Shawn Unger (18), Suzy and Brad Grilliot (18), Sundra and Jerry Bey (23), Lori and Dan Lawrence (25), Tammy and Craig Prenger (26), Kathryn and Eric Hart (26), Jacquie and Jeff Hazelwood (27), Helen and Marshall Gard (28), Dawn and Tom Petitjean (29), Kathy and Ralph Gehret (35), Karen and Vern Rosenbeck (40), Marlene and Steve Schlater (41), Chris and Bill Beasley (41), Donna and Gary Huelskamp (49), and Diana and Carl DeMange (51). Happy retirement wishes to Rita Dinkins.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Shirley Tapp, Larry Brown, Connie Schmitmeyer, Becca Pohl Liette, Dean Kreitzer, Lois Kindell, Anne Schmitz, Ralph Kunk, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Mr. Kuhbander, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Scarlet Unrast, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, John and Miriam Harman, Dave Magoto, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Margaret Hoehne, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Carol Laub, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Donnie Amspaugh (56), Greg Thornhill (70), John Subler (87), Bill Treon (88). Also let’s remember the lives of Derek Middendorf, Keith Broerman, Charles Daughtery, Ron Bruner, Gene Roediger, Brenda Schemmel, Miriam Slonkosky, Luella McGowan, Sister Carmelita (Monnin), Gene Brown, Mary Ellen Pearce, Judy Seger, JD Weaver, Kim Neal, Brandon Burnside, Joe Henry, Barbara Miller, John Floyd, Carly Garner, Shirley Poeppelman, Tony Arnold, Jim Raterman, Sarah Magoto (my mother), Paul Gariety, Richard Fisher, Carl Subler, John Stahl, Wayne Groff, Beatrice Barga, Joan Blakeley, Eileen Bigham, Agnes Barton, Phil Kindell, Irene Henry and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

The Serenity Prayer: God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.

“Stress makes you believe that everything has to happen right now. Faith reassures you that everything will happen in God’s timing.” ~Unknown

“It’s not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it.” ~Lou Holtz

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_KathyMagatoPRINT-3.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.