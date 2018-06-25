Arcanum News: AHS band director receives national recognition

Congratulations to Arcanum Middle School/High School Band Director Heather Marsh, who was recently recognized by the Recording Academy Grammy Museum. Heather was one of 188 quarter-finalists from 171 cities announced for the 2019 Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum. More than 2,800 nominations were submitted.

The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. Congratulations Mrs. Marsh and thank you for all of your efforts leading our band program!

The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will host the Sojourner Quartet on Sunday at 6 p.m. Sojourner Quartet is a Christian music ministry based in Findlay that began in 1991 as a contemporary Christian group playing their own instruments and writing many of the songs they performed. As their popularity spread, they began to play throughout the country. In 1998, the group went solely southern gospel. As their ministry grew, they shared the platform with many of today’s top southern gospel groups including The Booth Brothers, The Hoppers, The Isaacs, Ivan Parker, The Crabb Family, The Tally Trio, Triumphant Quartet and many more. Over the years, several songs released to southern gospel radio made the charts in the USA and in Europe. These four men are completely devoted to Jesus Christ not only through their music ministry but through their personal lives. Their mission is to glorify God, the Father, by witnessing the gospel of His Son, Jesus Christ to as many people as possible, regardless of their denomination, through their music and personal testimony. Pitsburg COB is located at the west edge of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served following the concert. The congregation welcomes you to join them for this musical concert and fellowship.

The Arcanum Pool has established Special Friends Swim Hour for persons with developmental disabilities, their siblings and adult chaperones. The special hours will be from 7 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday (closed July 4) and from 6 to 7 p.m. every Saturday. The pool closes for the season on Aug. 17. Regular pool admission cost is $3 or $50 for a single pool pass, $100 for a resident family pool pass or $125 for a non-resident family pool pass. Swimmers must be accompanied by an adult chaperone; free admittance for the chaperone only is available. Contact pool manager Alychia with any questions at 937-417-6053.

Gear Up for Life’s Big Game – Immanuel Baptist Church, 500 W. South St., will host LifeWay’s “Game On” 2018 Vacation Bible School July 16 through the 20 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. IBC invites your kids ages 3 through sixth grade to grab their megaphones, lace up their cleats and tune up their instruments. As they fill up the offensive line, sideline and drum line, your players, cheerleaders and band members will realize God has given them His ultimate playbook. God wants them to join His team, train hard, celebrate salvation and encourage one another. Get in the spirit today with “Game On” VBS. The theme verse for this year is “His divine power has given us everything required for life and godliness through the knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness.” 2 Peter 1:3. Special treat during the week of VBS is a pool party at the Arcanum Pool for all the VBS attendees from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 19. Questions? Call the church office at 937-692-8188.

Abbottsville United Methodist Church, 4135 State Route 49 invites you to join them for their annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. They will be serving three flavors (chocolate, vanilla and strawberry) along with assorted handmade cookies, brownies and more – shredded chicken and barbecue sandwiches, cole slaw and potato salad. Come and enjoy good food and great fellowship.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host the Sutton and Urlage Family’s at the next AWTHS Coffee & Conversation Series on July 14 at 10 a.m. The Sutton’s are known for the grocery business since beginning in “downtown” Arcanum and moving to North Main Street. The family will tell of their family history of the generational owned store as well as stories of running the business. A unique opportunity awaits of behind the scenes to every day operations.

Have you been to The Farmer’s Market? Every Saturday this summer in Veteran’s Park in downtown Arcanum next to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society building from 9 a.m. to noon is the Farmer’s Market continuing every Saturday through Aug. 18. Vendors are invited to sell their garden crops, baked items, flowers, plants, eggs, honey, herbs, jams/jellies, hand-crafted items, etc.; there is no fee to participate. Any questions, please call Sharon Troutwine at 692-5128.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_Vickie-Rhodehamel-3.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.