New Madison News: Summer happenings!

Making musical instruments and learning about Annie Oakley are scheduled for July’s summer reading program at the New Madison Public Library.

June was a success and wrapped up with Family Night.

The Neil Armstrong Museum representatives are always a favorite and the museum will be returning in July! “Rockin the Waves” is a program planned for the July 27 when sound waves are the topic.

Youngsters were kept busy this week in New Madison.

Walking tacos, hot dogs and pizza were lunch staples at the Camp Growth sessions at the United Methodist Church. Classes were active and there were lots of sounds of good fellowship. If your child missed attending, they can sign up Tuesday. Remember it is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week and then a week off with the Fourth of July celebration. After the break there will be two more weeks. The time is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fourth of July celebration is going to be another spotlight for summer in the village. Lots of food, a parade and of course the fireworks makes staying in your hometown an inviting experience. Start the day with pancakes at the United Methodist Church. Early birds can enjoy pancakes and sausage with orange juice and coffee starting at 7 a.m. The pancake breakfast is offered until 10 a.m. and it is “all you want” as refills are part of the $7 charge. Children under 12 years of age will eat for $4 and the youngsters under 6 will eat free. This is a great way to start the day.

The Kiwanis would like to thank those participating in their recent sausage barn event at the Darke County Fairgrounds. This was a service project with all veterans served free and all proceeds helping to provide honor trips to the Washington, D.C. monuments for those who have served in our military.

And remember to support the American Legion Auxiliary in their efforts to serve the women veterans at the Dayton V.A. Hospital. The auxiliary is collecting personal hygiene products at the Post on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. You can also support this effort with cash donations designated for items needed. This will continue through July 31.

The Legion will have chicken lunch boxes after the July 4th parade. And breakfast is still served every week day morning from 7 to 10 a.m.

Congratulations to the Tri-Village Archery team. The High School Archery Club competed in the National Archery in Schools Program World Tournament June 7 to 9 in Louisville, Kentucky, finishing 65th out of a total of 88 high school teams that competed. The Patriot team scored a total of 3,206 points in the competition, besting its national competition team score of 3,190 points. John Siegrist is the coach. He is assisted by Don Smith and Dick Holsapple.

And good luck to Dianna Bridges, Tri-Village graduate, competing in Denmark in an international triathlon July 5 to July 14. She is the daughter of Marilyn and Kent Bridges.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-3.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

