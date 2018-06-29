Versailles News: God bless the USA

America, like every other country, consists of people, and people are flawed and imperfect. So it stands to reason that the USA is imperfect since there are more than 326,766,700 people. However, it’s our country and it’s still the best country in the world… and it’s that prideful fact which makes other countries most jealous and angry. An anger fueled by pride.

Again, I reiterate, countries are made up of flawed and imperfect people, so we shouldn’t be too surprised to discover foreign countries are jealous of our patriotism, government, economy and freedom. Perhaps other countries think we are the land of milk and honey, but it has not come easy or cheaply. Throughout our brief existence we have survived two world wars against world domination, a civil war between the states against slavery, protests against gender inequality and racial injustices. Every dispute and conflict has shaped us into the country we are today.

In our gratitude we must thank our active military who have patriotically volunteered their very lives to defend our freedom, values and quality of life. They are fully invested becoming the property of the USA while we civilians enjoy the fruits of their labor. None of America’s former battles have insured lasting peace. Rather we rely on an unbroken succession of obedient, dedicated and altruistic (unselfish) persons. Idealists willing to defend, to the death, our rights, such as to seek protection under the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which is the freedom of speech, press, religion and assembly. Thereby allowing citizens to disrespect their government and its military in words, actions or inactions. Words such as “Trump is not my president,” actions of burning the flag or taking a knee during the national anthem or inactions by not showing respect for their country are all supposed to be overlooked by the responsible and quiet majority.

Even foreigners cross our borders knowing it’s illegal but do it anyway, then fault the US for the separation of their families. These illegal immigrants have come to expect freedom, a home, citizenship, free scholarships, a stipend and unlimited opportunities from everyone’s rich uncle – Uncle Sam. Obviously arrogance and the entitlement mentality are not isolated to our US citizens but rather widely spread.

A song from the Judds comes to mind. “Grandpa, tell me ‘bout the good old days sometimes it feels like this world’s gone crazy. And Grandpa, take me back to yesterday when the line between right and wrong didn’t seem so hazy. Grandpa, everything is changing fast we call it progress, but I just don’t know. And Grandpa let’s wander back into the past and paint me the picture of long ago. Did lovers really fall in love to stay and stand beside each other come what may? Was a promise really something people kept not just something they would say and then forget? Did families really bow their heads to pray, did daddies really never go away? Oh, Grandpa, tell me ‘bout the good old days.”

The song came out in 1985. Sometimes the pendulum of change swings too far too the left, as witnessed by today’s concerns when the vocal minority’s rights take precedence over the quiet majority’s rights causing everything to be redefined. Marriage has been redefined, laws are constantly challenged and boundaries are being pushed, especially the US boundaries. No matter how bad it gets it could always be worse, and there is no other country I’d rather claim. It’s the best of the best, and we should all be proud and grateful to be American, but when will the pendulum’s direction change?

Did I mention that we are imperfect and flawed people? There is the belief that the slightest faults of others are exaggerated by our personal pride and that our own faults may be much greater. What’s worse our pride tends to see in others what are really our own flaws and imperfections. Whoa! St. Augustine suggested we strive to acquire the virtues we think our brothers lack, and then we will no longer see their defects because we won’t have them anymore. This may be something to ponder.

Many thanks to our local military for being the glue that holds America together. Army: Leo Vogel, Megan Barga, Brian Hemmelgarn, and Jason Hemmelgarn, Navy: Janelle Hoelscher, Antony Bey, Paige Burris, and Lynnsey Barga, Air Force: Talon Cotterman, Marines: Cole Kremer, Ben Hole, Damon Miller, Pakus McClurg, and Dominic Richard. I realize this is an incomplete list and request your help in obtaining names and their branch. I also ask that together we pray for God’s protection over those in the military, our country, world peace, ourselves and for those in most need. God Bless the USA!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

7 p.m. tonight, June 29, the Kim Kelly Orchestra will be performing in the fountain square gazebo, or in the St. Denis Church basement in case of rain. Food and beverages will be available from Michael Anthony and Moeller Brew Barn. Next Friday the Tom Daugherty Orchestra will perform in the Performing Arts Center. As a special bonus a snippet of the upcoming musical “Oliver” will also be performed. On July 13 the Sauerkraut Band will perform in the fountain square.

Saturday, July 7 is the Darke County Right 2 Life Paper Drive from 9–11 a.m. The drop off is next to the Osgood Park just off State Route 705. Volunteers are always needed, if interested call Justin at 419-582-2144. They will accept paper, cardboard and magazines. Rain date will be the following Saturday, July 14.

FIREWORKS:

Tonight, June 29, at dusk behind Moody’s Auto Service in Ansonia and at 10:30 p.m. in Fort Loramie Park, Sunday, July 1 at dusk in Harter Park in Union City and at dusk at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville, Wednesday, July 4 at 10 p.m. in New Madison and downtown Piqua, and Saturday, July 7 at dusk at Russells Point Harbor.

The Marathon Gas station will be closed for remodeling from June 27-July 9.

Happy 90th birthday to Thelma Burns also birthday wishes to the USA, Kimberly DeVoss, Samantha Keiser, Melanie Rimmer, Doug Reed, Roberta Condon, Jennifer Woodruff, Diane DeMange, Doug Christian, Chad Peyton, Jeannie Grosch, Richard Coffield, Roberta Grisez, Gary Poor, Jim Luthman, Gay Howard, Dave Barga, Ronda Mangen, Melanie Huffman, Madelyn Borchers Bartsch, Melissa Werling, Kirstin Erisman, Denver Toner, Tim Bornhorst, Matt Cusick, Pat Monnin, David McClure, Jamie McGlinch, Makena Hoying, Richard Gigandet, Robin Middendorf, Larry Simmons, Joan Magoto, Tammy Drees, Natalie Cebulko, Dan Drees, Jeanette Marshall, Renee Subler, Edna Batty, Deb Wirrig, Steve Henry, Jeanne Miller, Lisa Mangen, Sheila Magoto, Ruth Neargarder, Ed Collins, Margo Gavit, Samantha Jay and Tom Guillozet as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Ginger and Randy Magoto (2), Mindy and Matt Knapke (4), Heidi and Tyler DeMange (5), Betty and Joe Mescher (5), Christy and Denny Hunt (12), Marie and Brent Carity (13), Tiffany and Jeremy Fine (17), Heidi and Eric Epperly (18), Marianne and Shawn Unger (18), Brandi and Clay Spencer (24), Brandy and Clay Spencer (24), Kristina and Michael Stout (24), Lori and Dan Lawrence (25), Kelly and Brian Dapore, Homer and Kathy Gehret (35), Debbie and Dan Brown (41), and Susette and Larry Kruckeberg.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Shirley Tapp, Larry Brown, Connie Schmitmeyer, Becca Pohl Liette, Dean Kreitzer, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Mr. Kuhbander, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Scarlet Unrast, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, John and Miriam Harman, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Margaret Hoehne, Betty Brown, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Carol Laub, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Gerald Koverman (77) and Paul Bergman (90). Let us also remember the lives of Mary Bruns, Neil Stemley, Jeanette Sargeant, Ann Reed, Betty (Hemmelgarn) Jutte, Mark Dotson Edward Mumaw, Stephanie Applegate, Elmer Stuck, Tom Henry, Steve Subler, Stew Prakel, Robert Smith, Geary Fraley, Rhys Bowman, Dorothy Hiler, Myrl Wilson, Leo Barga, Nelson Barga, Paul Bey, Elizabeth Robinson, Dale Snedecker, Gary Simon, Ann Bergman and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“The majority of America’s problems can be solved with two words; Personal Responsibility.” ~Unknown

“The difference between greed and ambition is a greedy person desires things he isn’t prepared to work for.” ~Habeeb Akande

“Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it.” ~Thomas Paine

“What countries despise most about the USA is also what they find most desirable.” ~C. Edwards

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

