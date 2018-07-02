Arcanum News: Genealogy workshop coming to Arcanum

If you have questions about your family genealogy or the town of Arcanum or Southern Darke County villages such as Pitsburg, Gordon, Ithaca or Castine, you’ll want to plan to attend the workshop at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. The AWTHS has a complete reference library – what items are in the library? – bring your questions and family tree along with records you’ve collected and they will help you find those answers while learning how to use the resources they have in their library. There will be two events, one will be held July 7 and the second one on Aug. 4, on Saturday mornings from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The historical society is located at 123 W. George St., Arcanum. Reservations not required; however, if you know what family you’re researching or materials you’re looking for they can prepare ahead.

You may contact them at contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org or through their event on AWTHS Facebook page, as well as Messenger on their Facebook page. Visit their website for the Reference Materials List under Research, which lists what items they have as well as the

surname list for family histories: www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org.

For further questions, call 937-417-3746. There is a charge for copies. You may bring your own laptop or tablet to make notes. There is internet available for a limited time. AWTHS has an extensive digital photo collection and archive records as well as family histories, school yearbooks, newspaper clippings and limited census books, plat maps and cemetery records for Southern Darke County and Abbottsville Cemetery.

Volunteers also are needed to help maintain the reference library. This is also an excellent training session for those interested in learning as well as volunteering as the experience will be “hands on.” AWTHS has plat books, rural directories which help determine where your ancestor lived. Collection also includes: Cemetery records for Southern Darke County and some of Abbottsville. This can help determine where your ancestor is buried by index as well as give age if stone was readable and date of death. Some stones list more info such as “wife of _____”.

AWTHS does not have deeds or wills unless a family donated the info or included in family history. For more in depth research, it is suggested that you make an appointment for research of actual marriage or birth records. There are also some Micro-film records (Reels: Darke Co. Births 1889-1908; Darke Co. Deaths 1867-1905) that can be reviewed by appointment only.

Please bring a copy of your family tree if complete or what you have finished for the AWTHS file.

The Arcanum-Butler Local School Board appointed Mr. Michael Dean as its new head girls basketball coach at the regular Board of Education Meeting held on June 21. Coach Dean takes over the Lady Trojans having most recently served as the girls JV and varsity assistant at Ansonia. Prior to Ansonia, he was at Randolph Eastern Schools in Union City, Indiana. While at Union City, Coach Dean was a part of a program that won three conference championships, two sectional championships, one regional championship and the 2017 girls state “A” runner up. Welcome to Arcanum Coach Dean!

Gear Up for Life’s Big Game – Immanuel Baptist Church, 500 W. South St., will host LifeWay’s “Game On” 2018 Vacation Bible School July 16 through the 20, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. IBC invites your kids’ ages 3 through sixth grade to grab their megaphones, lace up their cleats and tune up their instruments. As they fill up the offensive line, sideline and drum line, your players, cheerleaders and band members will realize God has given them His ultimate playbook. God wants them to join His team, train hard, celebrate salvation and encourage one another. Get in the spirit today with “Game On” VBS. The Theme Verse for this year is “His divine power has given us everything required for life and godliness through the knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness.” 2 Peter 1:3. Special treat during the week of VBS is a pool party at the Arcanum Pool for all the VBS attendees from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 19. Questions? Call the church office at 937-692-8188.

The Annual Arcanum High School Music Awards Banquet took place at the end of the school year. Awards were given to each music student for years of service in the band. Chris Manning

received the John Phillip Sousa Award. The Tiffany Furgason Memorial Band Scholarship was presented to Samantha Aukerman.

In other AHS news, the track team had multiple regional qualifiers. Additionally, our boys 4×800 meter relay team qualified for state, as well as Chance Klipstine in the 800 meter dash, and Tanner Delk in the 3,200 meter race.

“I always have the most fun on the Fourth of July. You don’t have to exchange any gifts. You just go to the beach and watch fireworks. It’s always fun.” ~ James Lafferty

“Republicans believe every day is the Fourth of July, but the democrats believe every day is April 15.” ~ Ronald Reagan

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

