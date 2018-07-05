DCCA News: A welcome solution

Okay, June 30 is past, and those who are not previous DCCA subscribers can now get tickets to any and all of DCCA’s presentations during their 2018-19 40th Anniversary season. For many of you, the crown jewel of DCCA’s upcoming season is the holiday season Special Event, The Texas Tenors’ “Deep In the Heart of Christmas;” and you want this hot ticket now. But when you call the DCCA phone, 937-547-0908, you get a recording saying that DCCA’s summer hours are available by appointment. (This doesn’t mean that when you leave a message you won’t get a prompt response, but still….) So, DCCA has developed a resolution to your anxious frustration; beginning Friday, July 6, DCCA tickets will be available at the Welcome Center in downtown Greenville!

Intern Gabrielle Sprinkle, who is working for the Darke County Visitors Bureau as well as for DCCA, will be assisting visitors to the Welcome Center this summer, and Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., will be selling tickets for all DCCA events. In addition to the coveted Texas Tenors tickets, you can purchase entry to one or all of DCCA’s Artists Series presentations. Tickets for DCCA’s Family Theatre Series, the Coffeehouse shows, and the fast-approaching “Barbecue and Blues” fun fundraiser will also be available.

Many DCCA patrons fondly recall the days when DCCA’s original Assistant Director Elaine Longfellow answered the DCCA phone (which rang at her home) and patiently took care of the concerns of all potential ticket-buyers. Back in those days, DCCA had no physical address, just Post Office Box 718, the address to which ticket orders and other correspondence can still be directed; the DCCA office was located in the home of the Executive Director, who kept the ever-mounting array of records and files in an ever-increasing pile of fileboxes within the confines of her own abode.

After Julie Strait took over as Assistant Director, DCCA calls rang in to Julie’s home where she juggled her multiple other duties with her DCCA position. When Julie assumed the position of DCCA Executive Director in 2004, DCCA’s invasion of the physical space within her home became a major concern; so when Greenville Public Library graciously offered DCCA an office in their newly-remodeled building, Julie joyously jumped at the opportunity to move the abounding records, equipment, and archives to downtown Greenville.

However, much of the work required to keep DCCA operating smoothly does not happen in that much-appreciated space on Sycamore Street, and neither the Executive Director nor Artistic Director spend their entire work week within those confines. This reality becomes especially frustrating for potential patrons seeking to purchase tickets, who find the office door locked and the phone answered by a recording, a problem that escalates exponentially when a new season is announced and tickets for everything are up for grabs. Enter Gabrielle and the Welcome Center!

When you stop by the Welcome Center to pick up your DCCA tickets, take a look at the appealing art on the walls created by members of the Greenville Art Guild; you might find just what you need to brighten your home décor. Life-enhancing opportunities abound around us; whether it’s The Texas Tenors or other artists that will fulfill your hopes and dreams, don’t miss out on your chance to partake of our local bounty.

By Marilyn Delk DCCA News

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

