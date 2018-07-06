Versailles News: The golden years

I’ve found out that as you age, there is no such thing as too much information. What we took for granted, what seemed like the basic functions of the human body occasionally becomes dysfunctional. Not only do we have to see a doctor regarding these events, but we have to explain our symptoms when making an appointment, fill out paperwork detailing these concerns, reiterate our issues to a nurse and possibly a physician’s assistant, then finally to the doctor, who schedules you for lab work and the process starts over again. By the time we see our friends, it’s not only the biggest ordeal weighing upon ourselves both physically and mentally but we have become desensitized and are no longer too shy to discuss our personal ails.

I remember when certain parts of the anatomy were not mentioned. Women would powder their nose, while men may go to see a man about a horse. Elaborating on a personal illness might include words like female problems or a delicate condition. Now people openly ask me about my breast and husband’s prostate. In fairness it’s the cancer they are interested in, however, we end up discussing things that I had been taught were not discussed in polite conversation. For the record, I’m not offended nor am I usually embarrassed when the subject or questions arises; I understand people are genuinely concerned and I can talk as plain as the next guy.

But it makes me realize how much has changed over the years. I remember when it was shockingly bold for someone to announce they had to get up in the middle of the night to pee, but perhaps it’s the pharmaceutical commercials that make such things as menopause, hemorrhoids, irritable bowels, frequent urination, urinary tract infections, and etcetera part of ordinary conversation. In recent months I’ve had people tell me about the changes in their bowel movements, their need to catheter themselves and what private activities they no longer enjoy. I presume I have joined the ranks of a certain age, when too much information becomes merely talking about the Golden Years.

Old Age is Golden, so I’ve been told

But sometimes I wonder, as I crawl into bed.

With my ears in a drawer, my teeth in a cup

My glasses on the table until I get up.

As sleep dims my vision, I say to myself

Is there anything else I should lay on the shelf?

The reason I know my youth is all spent

Is my get-up-and-go has got up and went!

But in spite of it all I’m able to grin

And think of the places my getup has been!

I cannot see, I cannot pee

I cannot chew, I cannot s¢&*w

Oh my Gosh what can I do?

My memory shrinks, My hearing stinks

No sense of smell, I look like h>##

My mood is bad – can you tell?

My body’s drooping, Have trouble pooping

The Golden Years have come at last

The Golden Years can kiss my a$$

To everything there is a reason, a time and a season. The plan was created by the Maker of the Universe and His ways are not our own. He turns all things for our good; therefore aging is not the dirty trick we may presume it to be. What if aging was designed for us not to focus on our ailments nor live in the past? What if aging was like a mother birds nudging her young out of the nest? What if we are so busy trying to hang on to a time that can no longer be? Might we be consulting of physician for health when we should rather be seeking the Physician of Life?

As we age there are still plenty of years to be thankful for the many, many gifts we took for granted and to begin living within our hearts more than within our temporal bodies. Perhaps, just maybe, this is why our later years have been termed the “Golden Years.”

UPCOMING EVENTS:

7 p.m. tonight, July 6, the Tom Daughtery Orchestra will be performing in the Versailles High School Performing Arts Center, there will also be a sneak preview of the upcoming musical “Oliver.” On July 13 the Sauerkraut Band will perform in the fountain square. Also, tonight will be “Memories on Broadway” musical event in Greenville from 6–9 p.m.

Saturday, July 7 is the Darke County Right 2 Life Paper Drive from 9–11 a.m. The drop off is next to the Osgood Park just off State Route 705. Volunteers are always needed, if interested call Justin at 419-582-2144. They will accept paper, cardboard and magazines. Rain date will be the following Saturday, July 14.

Happy 90th birthday to Julia Billinstein, also birthday wishes to Bernie Phlipot, Kathy Pinchot, Adam Cordonnier, Donna Lyons, Matt Cusick, Elise Myers (7), Aiden Myers (10), Eric Rhoades, Mark Francis, Andy Ingle, Carrie Behlke, Mitch Arnett, Maci Lewis, Trevor Noggle, Brendon Berning, A.J. Magoto, Zachary Bartrum, Kevin Yagle, Pastor Laura Shreffler, Linda Meyer, Linda Cassel, Eric Miller, Sharon Deschambeau, Beth Keihl, Michelle Bradham, Eli Holzapfel, Mona Lou Blakeley, Jennifer Stewart, Steve Broerman, Stacy Yagle, Lori Hemmelgarn, Scott Gerling, Cynthia Vogel, Kathy Pinchot, Mark Pleiman, Tricia McConnaughey, Donna Kissinger, Sharon DeWeese, Kelly Dapore, Marilyn Monnin, Kim Custenborder, Jack Monnin, Patti Gerling, Jan Turner, Kay Sanders, Keith Rawlins, Ralph Dapore, Sharon Henry, Dan Smith, Shelley Kaiser, Stacie Dirksen and Patty Jenkinson as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Kristine and Brian Happy (11), Megan and Wes Subler (11), Sandy and Tony Rose (25), Judy and Steve Cordonnier (30), Kate and Harry Bruns (41), Sheila & Ivan Christian (41), Barb and Doug Shappie (45), Shirley and Robert Magoteaux (48), Kay and Paul Dapore (53) and Merilyn and Ed Borchers (56). Retirement wishes to Joan Bergman and Congratulations to Second National Bank celebrating 135 years!

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Kellie Gehret, Marvin Keller, Shirley Tapp, Larry Brown, Connie Schmitmeyer, Becca Pohl Liette, Dean Kreitzer, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Mr. Kuhbander, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Scarlet Unrast, Beanie Batty, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Margaret Hoehne, Betty Brown, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Ruth Wirrig, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Carol Laub, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join in extending your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Chris Apple (52), Carol Archer (72), Sharon Plessinger (74), James “Woody” Woodworth (84), Cecilia Graves (91), and John Harman (91). Let us also remember the lives of Tracy Bailey, George Gigandet, Don Geise, Sr., Freda Banks, Jessica Back, Todd Magoto, Gary Smith, Harry Dahlinghaus, Martin Waldren, Francis Shappie, Doris Hoying, Edward Schulze, Esther Bulcher, Joshua Francis, Tom Batty, Norma Purpus, Sue North, David McMaken, Ruthanna Oliver, Bill Custenborder, Paul Ahlers, Ken Schafer, Riley Brandon, Wally Pleiman, Dorthea Shappie, Tom Cordonnier, Tom Batty, Glenn Kueterman and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Too much information is the cost of transparency” ~C. Edwards

“You don’t have a soul. You are a soul. You have a body.” C.S. Lewis

“But they that hope in the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall take wings as eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.” ~Isaiah 40:31

Kathy Magoto

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

