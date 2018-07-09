Arcanum News: Game on!

GAME ON! Gear Up for Life’s Big Game – Immanuel Baptist Church, 500 W. South St., will host LifeWay’s “Game On” 2018 Vacation Bible School July 16 through 20, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. IBC invites your kids ages 3 through sixth grade to grab their megaphones, lace up their cleats and tune up their instruments. As they fill up the offensive line, sideline and drum line, your players, cheerleaders and band members will realize God has given them His ultimate playbook. God wants them to join His team, train hard, celebrate salvation and encourage one another. Get in the spirit today with “Game On” VBS. The Theme Verse for this year is “His divine power has given us everything required for life and godliness through the knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness.” 2 Peter 1:3. Special treat during the week of VBS is a pool party at the Arcanum Pool for all the VBS attendees from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 19. Questions? Call the church office at 937-692-8188.

Congratulations to Harold and June Alley on celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary! The Alleys were married on July 10, 1948 in Union City, Ohio. They are the parents of one son, Tim (Lori) of Celina; two grandchildren, Melanie (Dustin) Helman of Piqua and Jonathon Alley of Mason; and two great grandchildren – Aurora Helman and Hunter Helman also of Piqua, Ohio. You may recall the beautiful gardens at their home through the years on Arcanum-Bears Mill Road and also the gorgeous wood-working projects Harold has crafted through the years for the Toys for Tots program every year at Christmas-time. Seventy years is quite an accomplishment – this is known as the “Platinum Anniversary.”

Happy Birthday to Carolyn Hanes-Burt who turned 90 on July 8. Family and friends are welcome to send her a card at 106 E. Woodside Drive, Arcanum, Ohio 45304.

Have you been up to the Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings? It is held every Saturday in Veteran’s Park in downtown Arcanum next to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society building from 9 a.m. to noon and continues every Saturday through Aug. 18. Vendors are invited to set up their booth/stand and sell their garden crops, baked items, flowers, plants, eggs, honey, herbs, jams/jellies, hand-crafted items, etc.; there is no fee to participate. Any questions, please call Sharon Troutwine at 692-5128.

Something new will occur once a month this summer in conjunction with the Farmer’s Market – an Open Trunk Sale – yes; it’s a Flea Market in your trunk! You don’t have enough for a complete garage sale? Bring your items in the trunk of your car or in the bed of your truck on July 21 or Aug. 4 and park in front of the AWTHS building and/or Veteran’s Parks and sell right out of your trunk! Sounds like a great way to clean out your extra bedroom or the garage!

Don’t forget the AWTHS’ Coffee and Conversation with Saturday, July 14 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with the Sutton and Urlage Families. The Sutton’s are known for the grocery business since beginning in “downtown” Arcanum and moving to North Main Street.

The family will tell of their family history of the generational owned store as well as stories of running the business. A unique opportunity awaits of behind the scenes to every day operations.

Did you know that the Arcanum Pool is available for private parties? Now that the summer is here it’s the perfect time to host a pool party! The Arcanum Pool is available to rent for private parties every evening (based on availability) for the summer! To make your reservation call the Village of Arcanum offices at 692-8500 or see the pool manager at the pool or call the pool at 692-8230 to check the schedule and set up your summer fun! The pool is available for three hours for the rental fee of $150, which includes lifeguards. Have your company picnic, birthday celebration, club outing, family gathering or your church group, 4-H club, sports team, or family reunion at the Village of Arcanum Pool. Bring toys, games, and have a great time splashing around! Snacks, meals and cake are permitted. When it comes to keeping cool in the summertime, the Arcanum Pool is one of the best deals in town.

Arcanum Movie Night sponsored by the Arcanum Business Association will be held on July 14 starting a 5 p.m. After a flurry of voting this past weekend, it came down to Coco versus Despicable Me 3. The winner was Coco!! Come out July 14 for a movie under-the-stars (weather permitting) in the parking lot of Fourman’s Variety (previously Ben Franklin) on West George Street in downtown Arcanum, so be sure to bring chairs and/or blankets. The movie will begin at dusk, usually around 9:30 p.m., including free popcorn. Come early to enjoy some food and treats from Creme de la Creme Cakery, ~Nacho Pig~ and Liberty Grill!!

“You know, when you get your first asparagus, or your first acorn squash, or your first really good tomato of the season, those are the moments that define the cook’s year. I get more excited by that than anything else.” ~ Mario Batali

“It’s difficult to think anything but pleasant thoughts while eating a homegrown tomato.” ~ Lewis Grizzard

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

