New Madison News: Appreciating air conditioning

In the midst of these lazy hot days it is a good time to give thanks for air conditioning! Remember those hot nights when there was no air conditioning for many of us. Windows were open and the least breeze was so welcome.

Our first window air conditioner came when our first grandchild arrived. That was a necessity at the moment with hot temperatures starting to push the degrees upward.

In the midst of the heat we can read a good book. Visit a cool mall or museum. Enjoy a movie and an ice cream cone! Those are reprieves from mowing grass, tending gardens and making hay!

There is work to be done.

It is a good time to consider positive things in the area.

Despite a wet beginning, it was a very nice Fourth of July celebration and thanks to everyone who made it “work” and come together. The fireworks were great and a reminder of our nation’s birthday.

Evie Miller and Ezra Gutierrez were crowned Little Miss and Mr. Firecracker.

The Masonic Hall (New Madison/Darke County Knights of Phythias Lodge Hall) at 118 Main Street E. Washington St. was nominated to be listed as a property in the National Register of Historic Places. There are many memories of enjoyable fellowship at the building.

Camp Growth resumed at the United Methodist Church after a week of rest and relaxation during the Fourth of July activities. It continues through July 19, meeting on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch is free and a happy time for Tri-Village youngsters.

Hollansburg continues with a free lunch program on Wednesdays. The New Madison Public Library is providing literary fun for both programs.

The New Madison Public Library continues the summer reading program. Rockin the Waves will be the program on July 27 with the Neil Armstrong Museum personnel presenting a special program on sound waves at 11 a.m. In August there will be rock painting at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 and a backyard band at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Belated congratulations to a very fine football showing by Austin Bruner. Our Tri-Village Patriot was third in a field of 17 at the Maria Stein Country Fest Quarterback Challenge! Quarterbacks in the competition were from Coldwater, Covington, Fort Recovery, Lima Central Catholic, Lima Shawnee, Marion Local, New Bremen, St. Henry and St. Marys.

He was topped only by Clay Schmitz of Fort Recovery and Kyle Muhlenkamp of Marion Local when the points were tallied for the rounds of accuracy and distance.

A Tri-Village freshman, Layne Sarver also competed and came out of the competition in 10th place. Congratulations to these young men of the red, white and blue!

Belated congratulations to local runners who topped the 5K race on June 2. Keenan Fraylick was first and Zac Graham was second.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-1.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.