Versailles News: Being positive is encouraging, motivating

Challenges create blessings or perhaps a more familiar adage would be “Every cloud has a silver lining.” For example, my car battery died and my husband didn’t answer his phone so my neighbor drove me into town. The drive gave us an opportunity to visit, which is something few of us have time for these days.

Besides being grateful for her, the experience got me thinking. There are always cheery motivating people that help us move beyond our daily challenges. Usually they are people that have already scaled our level of challenges and went on to conquer vaster obstacles. They find joy in helping others succeed and grow.

Usually they are born optimists. They are always bubbly. Although I have met more than a few of them, they remain an enigma (mystery) to me, as they never seem to have a bad day or let things bring them down. Their personalities are enticing so it’s no real surprise that I find myself gravitating towards optimists. After all, from time to time we all need someone to turn to when our confidence tanks or when our troubles become overwhelming. Furthermore, I stick near positive people in the hopes that their outlook will rub off on me.

At times we all need others to point to the greatness in us that we don’t see ourselves. These motivating people know that just an encouraging word or a smile can dispel our doubts and keep us moving onward.

So if it only takes a kind word or smile to encourage us, shouldn’t we do the same for others? Because the greatest success we can know is helping others to succeed and grow. Therefore, I will continue to surround myself with positive people who empower and encourage me and I desire to work at being that positive and encouraging force for others.

The words of William Arthur ring true: “Flatter me and I may not believe you, Criticize me and I may not like you, Ignore me and I may not forgive you, Encourage me and I may not forget you.”

Thank you to some of my many motivators: Betty Kremer, Barb Monnin, Judy Blinn, Lavon Bernholt, Dennis Monnin, Pastor David Wilson, Carolyn Mescher, Rose Mary Paulus, Mary Gigandet, Patricia Willey, Randy Gump, Ruth Kremer, Tony Paulus, Vicki Wiltshire, Fr. Vincent, everyone in the Versailles Silver Sneakers classes, and all the prayer warriors including some of who have passed: Marlene Zumberger, Uncle Don Rismiller, Jim Youngker, Carl Subler, Tom Francis, Shep Simon, Fr. Hoying, Lester Monnier and truly more than I can name. Thank you!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

7 p.m. tonight, July 13, the Sauerkraut Band will perform in the fountain square with food and drink available. Next week is the Production of “Oliver” held at the VHS Performing Arts Center beginning Thursday, July 19 and there will also be three more shows over Saturday and Sunday. For times and tickets, please contact Joyce at 937-658-3317 or go online to www.towneandcountryplayers.com.

Sunday, July 15 there will be lots of ice cream available at the Versailles Area Museum Ice Cream Social. The event will be held from 1–4 p.m. They are hoping you attend, but if you can’t or if you, like me, can’t get enough we’ll see you there and again at the Webster Ice Cream Social next Sunday, July 22 from 4:30–7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. there will be Community Bingo at the Versailles Health Care Center with a health talk on Ways to Beat the Heat immediately before at 6:30 p.m.

Next weekend is the North Star Picnic. For those talented individuals who are also competitive consider entering their Talent Contest, which will be held Sunday, July 22. For an entry form, call or email Steve and Angie Ruhenkamp at either 419-336-7401 or aruhenkamp@gmail.com.

Happy 80th birthday to Hazel Nickol, and birthday wishes to newborn Raelyn Oliver, (daughter of Janelle and David), Dena Wuebker, Adam Cordonnier, Ray Simon, Keith Spitzer, Donna Lyons, Diane Magoteaux, Irene Gehret, Marvin Gehret, Alan Gehret, Noah Hayes, Ray Simon, Nate Magoto, Samantha Smith, Candis Swartz, Lexi Rhoades, Mark Rhoades, Steve Baker, Sara Mincer, Tom Pierron, Stephanie Adkins, Dan Hoening, Janice York, Tom Mumaw, Devin Langston, Darlene Monnin, Susan “Bug” Mangen, Terri O’Brien, Kim Hartzell, Chell Graves, Barb Hart, B.J. Baker, Tim Platt, Finley Schmitmeyer, Jane Evans, Gina Wolfe, Nikia Pierre, Michelle McClure, Austin James, Jon Baker, Trey Holzapfel, Maci Lewis, Brandon Berning, Trevor Noggle, Devin Langston, Megan Rue, Jeff Monnin, Ron Poling, Doris Monnin, Denise Good, Michelle McClure, Austin James and Mary Koons as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Brittany & Chris Elsas (4), Amy and Mike Denlinger, (12), Courtney and Matt Pulfer (12), Lisa and Nick Beasley (13), Julie and Jerry Francis (19), Samantha and Ed Porter (23), Jennifer and Keith Rawlins (25), Shelly and Jon Schulze (25), Patty and Chris Jenkinson (34), Therese and Jeff Borchers (39) Suzanne and Jim Wakefield (54), Sheila and Jim Didier (54), and Mildred and Carl Dapore (58).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Susie Hileman (eyesight), Kellie Gehret, Marvin Keller, Shirley Tapp, Larry Brown, Connie Schmitmeyer, Becca Pohl Liette, Dean Kreitzer, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Mr. Kuhbander, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Scarlet Unrast, Beanie Batty, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Margaret Hoehne, Betty Brown, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Ruth Wirrig, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Carol Laub, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join in extending your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Dianna Griffin (65), Roger Burns (68), Joseph Wuebker (94), and Donna Clark (95). Let’s also remember the lives of Donald Livingston, Janet Coblentz, Ronald Derr, Maxine Weimer, Paul Peters, Joann Utz, Vernon Hilgefort, Waldo Bartram, Rose Ann Grilliot, Troy Burt, and Alice Argabright, Virginia Rhoades, Pat Rindler, Marvin Monnin, Kenneth Monnin, Jack Kaiser, Norma Fay Knick, Jerome Cain, Bob Byram, Betty McEldowney, Paul Oehrtman, Keith Batty, Mary and Stanley Hines, Joan Clack, Ethan Pohl, Lurene Drees, Yewell Kindred, Marion Cox, Milton Beal, Noel Loxley, Rosella Monnin, Ursula Overholser, Bob Pitsenbarger, Ruth Francis, Larry Subler, Ralph Chappie, Doc Francis and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Encouragement is like oxygen to the Human Spirit. Don’t forget you’re carrying someone else’s air. Encourage them; help them breathe.” ~Unknown

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” ~Mahatma Gandhi

“You never know when one kind act or one word of encouragement will change a life forever.” ~Unknown

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

