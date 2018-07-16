Arcanum News: Surprise party for the Beseckers!

A Big Surprise party was held at Beechwood Golf Club last weekend – it was a dual surprise for local residents Larry and Sharon Besecker of Delisle-Fourman Road. Larry and Sharon’s children, Randall (Linda), Rob (Lisa), and Rick (Amy) surprised their parents with an 80th birthday party for their Dad and a 60th Wedding Anniversary party for their parents. The Beseckers are life long residents and graduates of Franklin Monroe High School (Classes of ’56 and ’57) and for many years farmed until their retirement. Larry is the son of the late Verl and Helen Besecker and Sharon is the daughter of late John and Myrtle Thompson. Larry and Sharon were married on Dec. 21, 1957.

Son, Randall gave a dedication speech to his Dad at the surprise party stating how proud he was of his Dad – first, that he was a great family man; second, that he set a great Christian example as a Godly parent; and thirdly, that he served his community whole-heartedly without regret. The parents of three children, the couple also have three grandchildren: Alexandra Besecker, 18; Christian Besecker, 15, and Madison Besecker, 13. Larry and Sharon have been members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Arcanum for over 60 years. Larry has proudly served on not only the Franklin Monroe School Board, but also on the Miami Valley CTC School Board, and now serves on the Darke County Board of Education as well as the OSBA SW Ohio Regional Executive Committee. Larry and Sharon also love to attend the Darke County Fair and the tractor shows. It is with much love that the family wishes to congratulate their parents on their Diamond Wedding Anniversary and send out very Happy Birthday wishes to Dad Larry.

The Family of God Ministries on West South Street invite you to stop by and check out their low, low prices at their Garage Sale this week – Friday, July 20 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 21 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There’s sure to be something for everyone!

Local Arcanum resident, Jason Blackburn is President of the Dayton Food Truck Association and is excited to announce the first annual Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition on Saturday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Blackburn stated, “We’ll have prizes on the line for first, second and third place in our judged competition along with a people’s choice prize that you get to vote on.” In addition to food trucks bringing out their very best items in the hopes of fame and fortune, the Darke County Food Truck Rally and Competition features craft vendors, a motorcycle and car cruise-in, and a beer garden from 1 to 9 p.m. in benefit for “Bunco 4 Boobies” with live music from Green de Villes, Hey There Morgan, and Velvet Crush. They will have several kid friendly activities as well including face painting, mining for gems, balloon artist, Bungee jumping ride, carnival games and the Darke County Sheriff’s Department will be on site with I-Dent-A-Kid.

Blackburn also stated, “We are also excited the charity of choice for the event will be “Bunco 4 Boobies,” a Darke County charity that supports the Cancer Association of Darke County and Darke County area cancer patients. There will be no entry fee, however, there will be a $2 parking fee that will benefit “Bunco 4 Boobies” and Solid Rock Apostolic Church. We are very fortunate that all of the money raised for charity will stay local in Darke County.

Interested food trucks, vendors, and cruise-in participants can all still submit online before July 20 at: https://daytonfun.wufoo.com/forms/mir3mfw1lkcvy2/.

On Wednesday, July 25 A Walk to End Alzheimer’s charitable event will be hosted by the Lentz and Flatter Families at A.R. Winery, 3564 Gordon-Landis Road, Arcanum starting at 7 p.m. This will be a fun evening that includes wine tasting and food samples, a Silent Auction and 50/50 Raffle. Tickets are available at A.R. Winery or Dorthy Lentz (937-548-8090) – admission is $20 or two for $35.

“You know, when you get your first asparagus, or your first acorn squash, or your first really good tomato of the season, those are the moments that define the cook’s year. I get more excited by that than anything else.” ~ Mario Batali

“It’s difficult to think anything but pleasant thoughts while eating a homegrown tomato.” ~ Lewis Grizzard

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

