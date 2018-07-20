Versailles News: Yoga is beneficial at every age

I’m an E-RYT (Experienced Registered Yoga Teacher) who has taught more than 1,000 hours and belong to the Yoga Alliance. I am by no means the epitome of yoga; I don’t have the long svelte body and I have limitations in flexibility and strength, but yoga has been the form of exercise that I enjoy doing and receive the most benefit from. It’s important to find an exercise program that challenges you but that you enjoy enough to stick with on a weekly basis and I repeat yoga has been that for me.

Anyone at any age or stage can practice yoga; they need only be accepting of their starting point, practicing with patience, intelligence, positivity and persistence. Self-acceptance grows with practice, as does one’s inner wisdom.

Breathing is a vitally important part of yoga since respiration is closely linked to both the nervous and cardiovascular system. A complete exhalation is essential for transporting impurities and toxins from the lungs. Smooth, steady and continuous breathing has the ability to soothe and calm the body, mind, and spirit. By focusing on breathing we bring our focus to the present moment, which helps clear and calm the mind. And deepening the breath and lengthening the spine can unlock tension that binds your body, whether it is physical or mental.

There are people who believe yoga is a religion but it’s actually a science and a form of callisthenic exercise that provides many health benefits for people of all ages and promotes relaxation, flexibility and balance. Many stretching and strengthening exercises suggested by chiropractors, physical therapists, and physical trainers are recognizable yoga poses. Yoga has another dimension, which includes breathing, focused awareness and meditation, which are techniques and benefits usually afforded to cardio exercisers such as runners and dancers.

Yoga integrates the mind, body and spirit, making it holistic as it promotes one’s spiritual well-being, calming the mind and providing clarity much like getting lost in cutting grass or taking a walk. There is never any worship involved in yoga, although yoga aids all who practice religion by balancing the nervous system and quieting the mind. I personally infuse Christian values of love and grace in my classes because I teach at the YMCAs, which are a Christian organization and because I too am a Christian.

Some benefits of yoga includes: supports connective tissue, increases self-awareness to help with self-care, aids in preventing viruses and allergies, can soothe sinuses, can lower blood pressure and type II diabetes, lessens asthma, provides inner strength, reduces arthritic pain, fibromyalgia, and even carpal tunnel, increases one’s positivity, assists in detoxifying the body, increases one’s lung capacity, boosts the immune system, releases tension in the neck, shoulders, etc., improves balance, lowers blood sugar, increases one’s focus and blood flow, aids in warding off osteoporosis, and of course increases strength, flexibility and stamina.

The YMCA of Greenville and Versailles offers mat yoga and chair yoga several times a week during the day and evenings. In Versailles I teach Silver Sneakers chair yoga on Fridays at 2 p.m. and mat yoga on Wednesday at 7 p.m. I also teach on Tuesdays at A Soothing Touch, Main Street Versailles at 7:15 p.m. During the fall session I will resume teaching in Greenville on Monday at 6:30 p.m. For more information on all the yoga classes available, as well as other fitness classes go to http://ymcadarkecounty.org/ or https://m.facebook.com/A-Soothing-Touch-Massage-LLC-377971492277842/.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

This week the musical production of “Oliver” will be held in the VHS Performing Arts Center tonight at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets please contact Joyce at 937-658-3317 or go online to www.towneandcountryplayers.com.

Saturday, July 21 “The Drifters Band” will be performing at the Darke County Singles Dance from 8-11 p.m. at the VFW Post 7262, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Admission is $6.

Sunday, July 22 from 4:30-7 p.m. there is the Webster Ice Cream Social held at the church. Speaking from experience, they have fabulous tasting sandwiches, pie and other desserts, they offer plenty of socializing and of course many flavors of delicious homemade ice cream. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised if you make the drive.

Also this weekend is the North Star Picnic with music Friday and Saturday evening, and on Sunday there’s a parade at 2 p.m., barbecue chicken starting at 4 p.m., a talent show from 5-6:30 p.m. and of course good sandwiches and cold beverages all weekend long!

Wednesday, July 25 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Versailles Health Care Center will host an educational seminar on diabetes skin and foot care. The public is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.

Next Thursday and Friday, July 26 and 27 is the Versailles Community Garage Sales sponsored by the Versailles Modern Mothers. A listing of participating garage sales is available at the Versailles Library, Village Office and Johns IGA.

Happy 85th birthday to Dennis Monnin, also birthday wishes to Mary Buxton, Diane Kunk, Dan Smith, Irene Murphy, Mark Pleiman, Angel Borchers, Doug Myers, Rev. Ray Haley, Issac Routt, Noah Hayes, Ed Spencer, Teri Unger, Jared Lyons, Lisa Berning, Ron Poling, Patty Jenkinson, Shelley Kaiser, Stacie Dirksen, Diane Schrader, Barb Hart, Judy Pepple, Emily Barton, Brandon Koverman, Kane Epperly, Kaleb Miller, Jayden Delancey, Bethany Ahrens, Krista Jones, Laura and Sonya Frantz, Aaron Moran, Karen Dues, Jane Smith, Magdalena Richard, Lisa Voisard, Colleen Post, Judi Grow, Clinton Randall, Gary Pierron, Dan Smith, Diane Kunk, Mary Adkins, and Deb Barhorst as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Carrie and Bruce Borchers (11), Karen and Dave Friar (18), Beth and Doug Borchers (28), Sonnie and Bob Rhoades (43), and Linda and Mike Rhoades (46). Congratulations to my godchild Mandy (Cochran) and Kyle Naugle who will be married this Saturday.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Susie Hileman (eyesight), Kellie Gehret, Marvin Keller, Shirley Tapp, Larry Brown, Becca Pohl Liette, Dean Kreitzer, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Scarlet Unrast, Beanie Batty, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Betty Brown, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Ruth Wirrig, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Carol Laub, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join in extending your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Miren Wical (69), Leonard Bruns (80), Virginia Creager (95),and also remembering within our hearts Barbara Wagner, Barbara Grimes, Roger Pohl, Mary Kramer, John Penno, Donald Meier, Carolyn Long, Jackie Barlage, Mary Jean Wehrkamp, Dylan Williams, Nancy Brandt, Ruth Platfoot, Bud Bergman, Marie Kauffman, Bob Hahn, A.L. Smith, Sally Amspaugh, Harold Apple, Jack Wood, Nelson Barga, Red Elson, Don Beam, Alma Ehlers, Fredona Rethman, Viola Voisard, Florence Paulus and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recently passing nears.

“You are only as old as your spine. If your spine is inflexibly stiff at 30, you are old; if it is completely flexible at 60, you are young!!!” ~Joseph Pilates

“Yoga is not a religion. Of all the religions of the world has anyone said they belong to the church of yoga?” ~S. Amelia

“Yoga teaches us to cure what cannot be endured and endure what cannot be cured.” B.K. Iyengar

“Yoga takes you into the present moment, the only place where life exists.” ~Unknown

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

