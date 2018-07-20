Today’s Challenges: Happiness

The other day our granddaughter Allison was with us. She was watching a video and giggling and laughing as only a little girl can do. A scene from the movie “Annie” popped into my mind where the evil Miss Hanigan heard her wards laughing and singing and said, “Do I hear happiness in here?” To which they would reply, “No, Miss Hanigan.” So, in my best authoritative grandfather voice I said, “Do I here unauthorized happiness in here?” Of course, having learned my ways, she promptly ignored my inquiry and kept on giggling.

Doesn’t it seem that many times Satan, through his use of the world, tries to squash our happiness? We are having a good day and some says, “How are you doing?” You say, “Great!” and they respond with a negative, “What’s so great about it?” I saw a skit one time where a little boy had a balloon and was enjoying it immensely. A grumpy old man came along and saw what was going on, pulled out a pin and popped the balloon. Of course the child started to cry and the man smiled and walked away. That’s how Satan creeps around like a lion seeking those he can devour. He steals their happiness and causing them to lose faith, (1 Peter 5:8).

It’s sad to say, but that’s the way it seems to be with many folks in our world. If they can’t be happy, they don’t want anyone else to be happy. I’m blessed to be surrounded by so many positive Christian friends, but especially by my wife. She often reminds me to smile when I’m having a tough time. Some time we need to be reminded of that don’t we, because no matter what happens in our lives God is still on the throne.

As some know, one of my favorite verses is Hebrews 3:13 where we are reminded, “But give comfort (encourage) to one another every day as long as it is still Today; so that no one among you may be made hard by the deceit of sin.” Honestly, I don’t do enough of this in my life. Sure, I do some, but not as much as I would like to do. I am determined to do better at first being happy and second encouraging others to do the same thing. How about joining me in this challenge? A note, a call, a visit, or a kind word means more than you will ever know those who are being circled by Satan.

Paul wrote in Philippians 4:11, “…I have learned to be content in whatever state I am.” I’m still working on having that attitude, but with the help of you, whoever you may be, I’ll succeed and I’ll try my best to help you get there too.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_RussLawsonPRINT-2.jpg

By Russ Lawson Today’s Challenges

Russ Lawson is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with his column Today’s Challenges. He is semi-retired and an elder at the Mid-County Church of Christ. He can be reached at leslie.lawson68@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

