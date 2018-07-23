Arcanum News: Happy 95th birthday Helen North!

Helen North celebrated another birthday on Sunday, July 8 – she was 95! Happy birthday Helen! She has four daughters: Imocaryl Livingston, Linda (Steve) Price, Melody Julian, and Rhonda (Carl) Fair. A celebration was held at her home with her family and close friends. Helen has nine grandsons and one granddaughter and four great-grandsons and 10 great-granddaughters. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoying the special day were Jeff and Christy Livingston, Kiefer and Scharlet; Steven and Missy Price, Lilah, Lucas and Lydia; Justin Wiegand, Emma, Jake, Cami and Lucy; Michael and Ashley Price; Carl Fair, Tim and Selena Fair and Dorian; Ryan and Tiffany Julian, Kyleigh, Tessa and Hayden. Also in attendance were friends Phil and Velma Julian. There was a surprise visit from former residents Virginia and Shirley Clark who used to be Helen’s neighbors. Virginia’s granddaughter Jenna Ward was also in attendance. Happy 95th birthday Helen – that’s 95 years, 1,140 months, 4,957 weeks, 34,699 days, 832,766 hours, four wonderful children, 10 incredible grandchildren, 15 sweet great-grandchildren, one amazing woman! Helen North.

The Arcanum Marching Band will hold a special “Welcome Home” performance from band camp on Friday, July 27 at the Arcanum Field House located at 310 North Main Street in Arcanum. The event will run from 3 to 8 p.m. and will feature local food trucks including Tin Roof Mobile from Fletcher, Mo’s Mexican from Troy and Crème de la Crème Cakery from Arcanum. This event is open to the community and will be the first glimpse of the 2018 Marching Band competition season. The show performance this year is entitled “Words.” The Arcanum Marching Band will perform their football pre-game and their competition show starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Arcanum football stadium. Drinks will be sold by the Arcanum Band Boosters and will be a fundraiser for the marching band. Come out to the Field House in Arcanum on Friday, July 27 and support the Trojan Marching Band.

One of the best deals around is our own Arcanum Pool! Our community pool is located on Pool Drive at the end of Ivester Lane. The pool hours are Monday through Friday noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.; and holidays noon to 6 p.m. Regular admission is $3. A special Picnic at the Pool Day is planned for the community on Sunday, July 29 from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $2 all day; cookout with hotdogs, chips, and applesauce for $3. A Corn Hole Tournament will also be on the agenda – entry fee is $5 per team; prizes will be award for first, second, and third place. The Pool is also available for rental for private parties – call the pool office at 692-8230 to schedule your own party. Another round of swim lessons will begin this week – July 24, 26, 31 and Aug. 2 and 7 (10:30-11:30 a.m. or 7-8 p.m.) – please register at the pool office.

You may have heard that Joel and Becky Hootman have been hosting a Show Choir Camp at the school this month. This week is their last week and their end of camp performance will be held on Thursday, July 26 at 7 p.m. in the school cafetorium; admission is free. Becky writes that the show choir camp has 13 campers who will enter the fourth through sixth grade this fall and that have been having a fantastic time singing and dancing across the stage; she also stated that “these kids are having a blast and they are so energetic and talented. The public is invited to come and see what they have learned.” Joel Hootman will be accompanying the group.

The second genealogy workshop is coming on Saturday Aug. 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. If you have questions about your family genealogy or the town of Arcanum or Southern Darke County villages such as Pitsburg, Gordon, Ithaca or Castine, you’ll want to plan to attend the workshop at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. The AWTHS has a complete reference library – what items are in the library? – bring your questions and family tree along with records you’ve collected and they will help you find those answers while learning how to use the resources they have in their library. The historical society is located at 123 W. George St., Arcanum. Reservations not required; however, if you know what family you’re researching or materials you’re looking for they can prepare ahead.

Vacation Bible School starts tonight at Gordon United Methodist Church. The Barnyard Roundup will start tonight at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. – VBS will be July 23 through July 26 at 311 East St. in Gordon. Questions? Call 937-884-5129.

“Ah, summer, what power you have to make us suffer and like it.” ~ Russel Baker

“They talk about big skies in the western United States, and they may indeed have them, but you have never seen such lofty clouds, such towering anvils, as in Iowa in July.” ~ Bill Bryson

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

