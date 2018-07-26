Along the Garden Path: End of the garden relish

For a great tasting relish on burgers, hot dogs and salad, make some end of the garden relish. It’s a way to use up garden produce plus it is great at picnics and potlucks. Some of the best flavors come from end of the garden relish.

To make it use seven large shredded cucumbers, three large finely chopped onions, three cups shredded carrots, two medium sweet green and/or red peppers, finely chopped and five tablespoons salt. Toss these ingredients and let it stand for three hours. Drain, squeeze and blot dry with paper towels. We like to add four cups diced green tomatoes and cabbage. You can use anything you have left from the garden.

In a Dutch oven, mix five cups sugar, three cups white vinegar, one tablespoon celery seed and one tablespoon mustard seed. Bring it to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer uncovered for five minutes. Add the vegetables and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer uncovered for 20 minutes.

Ladle the hot mixture into hot pint jars, leaving ½ inch head space. Shake the jar to remove air bubbles and adjust head space, if necessary, by adding hot mixture. Wipe the rims, center lids on jars, screw on bands until fingertip tight.

Place jars into the canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring it to a boil and process for 20 minutes. Remove the jars and cool.

Canning this when the garden is almost done will have that fresh garden taste for the fall and winter. It is addicting!

By Charlene Thornhill Along the Garden Path

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at char.donn.thornhill@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

