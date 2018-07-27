Versailles News: Establishing priorities

Life is short and there’s so much to do, and as the years go by we feel as though we have even less time to do the things we want. When we figure this out we can either accept the fact or make some changes by prioritizing.

In order to prioritize our life, it is important to have a vision for it. It is important to know where we are heading so that we can distinguish which activities are simply distractions and which activities are moving us toward our objective. Without a vision, prioritizing makes no sense, but with a vision we can be powerful.

It can be liberating to know what one wants from life; however, discipline is required to stay on course. Take for example wanting to achieve a certain financial goal. A strategy must be executed and followed. Without discipline the goal is defined but remains unobtainable.

Prioritizing allows us to identify the most important tasks at any moment and give those tasks more of our attention, energy, and time. It allows us to spend more time on the right things. Prioritization helps everyone to plan. Although life doesn’t always go as planned we never really plan to fail, rather we fail to plan. Planning is proactive while dreaming does nothing to achieve our goals. Planning keeps us living in the moment, which is necessary because we cannot change the past and our future depends on the choices we make in the present time.

Life experiences may be another catalyst for forming our priorities, such as when your spouse’s health or even your own health is threatened. When our existence is threatened our priorities change dramatically. Many things go from being important to insignificant.

Perhaps the most important thing in life is knowing what the most important things in life are. Our lives change when our priorities change. Therefore, we must trust our heart when setting our priorities, because if we are being honest with ourselves the heart knows. We must choose, but it’s important that we choose wisely.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

7 p.m. tonight, July 27 Garcia & Scott will perform in the fountain square with food and drink available. This will be the last performance of the summer season. Moeller Brew Barn will be on hand, along with food featured by Michael Anthony.

Also, today is the last day of the Versailles Community Garage Sales. If you missed out be sure to mark your calendars for the Right to Life Community Sale, which will be held at the Versailles K of C Hall on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8-10 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. If you would like to donate items for this sale you may do so Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 6 and 7.

Annie Oakley Days are going on throughout this weekend. The Miss Annie Oakley Shooting Contest preliminaries were held Wednesday and the finals were Thursday, but since this has gone to press prior to the finals I cannot announce the winner’s name. However, that does mean you cannot learn to shoot like Annie. The Annie Oakley Center Foundation in cooperation with the Darke County Fish and Game Club is hosting a class in shooting safety from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11. Advanced registration for all ages is required and the class is limited to 25 participants with a donation of $50 per individual. For the application visit website: annieoakleycenterfoundation.com or call Brenda at 937-467-1984.

Sunday, July 29 the Versailles Swimming Pool will be hosting a Community Pool Party from 5-8 p.m. Admission is $2 (or half price for pass holders) and adults get in free! There will be door prizes, games and lots of fun.

Mark your calendars: Tuesday, Aug. 7 Knitting Circle from 6-8 p.m. at the Library. Wednesday, Aug. 8, Shoulder Pain and Shoulder Dysfunction talk from 6-8 p.m. at the Versailles Health Care Center. Sunday, Aug. 12, Greenville Municipal Band performs “in memoriam: Ken McCoy” in the Marling Band Shell located in the Greenville Park City at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19 Chicken Fry Benefit for Kellie Gehret at Goat Farmers; for tickets contact Brad Bruns at 937-423-4700 or any Goat Farmer.

Happy 90th birthday to Naomi Phlipot and Lucille Monnin and birthday wishes to Johawnna Lawrence, Melissa Fraley, Bryson Keiser, Amy Owen, Sheryle Simon, Lisa Berning, Mary Buxton, Amy Bartram, Jane Barton, Bradyn Lewis, Dr. Jennifer Rawlins, Kim Klipstine, Marilyn Swallow, Kane Epperly, Jayden DeLancey, Diane Schrader, Chamberlain Unger, Maddox Curtis, Evelyn Curtis, Jackson Timmerman, Rose Lawrence, Jan Gigandet, Bernadette Shawler, Beth Bell, Karen Berning, Vicki Redinbaugh, Paul Bruey, Murphy Grow, Kim Ward, Sharie Francis, Karyl Woolery, Andrea Barga, Barb Condon, Todd Finch, Joyce Huber, Janet Keyser, Todd Richhart, Michelle Moore, Teri Unger, and Karen Herndon as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Molly and Ben Eilerman (7), Amanda and Mitch Arnett (9), Holly and Brad Holzapfel (15), Cheryl and Mark Francis (18), Jill and Shaun Brewer (18), Lynn and Tim Blakeley (24), Debbie & Jim Groff (24), Lisa and Don Berning (28), Connie and Jeff Stammen (40), Sonnie and Bob Rhoades (43), and Barb and John Berger (62).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Fr. John White, Holly Finnarn, Susie Hileman, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Larry Brown, Becca Pohl Liette, Dean Kreitzer, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Scarlet Unrast, Beanie Batty, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Betty Brown, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Carolyn “Pooch” Barga, Ruth Wirrig, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Carol Laub, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join in extending your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Jack Monnin (55), Connie Droesch (76), Charles “Picket” Otting (86), Billy Peeples (93), and also remembering within our hearts Danny Roseberry, John Pothast, Joann Smith, Vernon Hoying, Jerry Lee Maloy, Harlan Conley, James Youngker, John Pepiot, Sam Barga, Candy Riegel, Alvina Peltier, Paul Nieport, Netti Cramer, Sarah Hackett, Melody Alexander, Jack Wood, Leo Sheffler, Mike Phlipot, Mary Magoteaux, John Voisard, Larry Subler and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recently passing nears.

“Your priorities reveal your character” ~C. Edwards

“Nobody is too busy; it’s just a matter of priorities.” ~Unknown

“You always have time for the things you put first.” ~Unknown

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

