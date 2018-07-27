Preacher’s Point: Russia’s upcoming military defeat

“President Trump colluded with Russia to win the election.” “President Trump is hard on Russia.” “Trump and Putin are friends.” Unless you are part of the Robinson family that is stuck on a deserted island, or the Robinson family lost in space, you have probably heard those quotes recently (I will not ride in a car with someone named Robinson driving for fear of getting lost, but I digress).

When Vice President Pence was governor of Indiana, I had a five-minute conversation with him (I doubt if he remembers me), asking him if anyone in government ever looked at Bible prophecy as a source for foreign policy decisions. I used Russia and Iran as examples. There is a coming invasion of Israel by Russia, Iran, and several others described in Ezekiel 38-39. He told me he knew of no one that looks at Biblical prophecy to make any decisions in Washington. We did not discuss the topic any further, but, from the expression on then-Gov. Pence’s face, he was in deep thought.

With all the political bantering recently about Russia, President Trump, Mr. Putin, and the upcoming elections, I thought it would be a good idea to look at what God has to say about the future of the land we call Russia.

Since the writing of the Bible so long ago, many of the names are no longer the same, so looking at old maps is necessary to determine where a particular place is named today. The list of places involved in the invasion of Ezekiel, as viewed by the majority of prophecy scholars is as follows:

Magog = Russia.

Persia = Iran. Persia’s name was changed to Iran somewhat recently – 1935.

Tubal = The countries of Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Meshech = The nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Togarmah = Turkey.

Ethiopia = Ethiopia and the current nation of Sudan.

Libya = Libya.

Gomer = Ukraine.

Russia has already made military efforts to regain at least parts of Georgia and Ukraine. Also, the nations making up Tubal and Meshech are old Soviet States. Do not worry, this does not mean a resurgence of the Soviet Union, but only that these nations will at least be friendly enough with Russia to join in the attack. However, Russia regaining one or more of these nations is not outside the realm of possibility.

Because of the ancient maps, the nations involved in the prophecy is pretty much sure, but the timing of the attack is argued by theologians. Some place the attack happening before the Tribulation Period; which means it could happen at any moment. Others, like myself, place the battle during the Tribulation while others put the battle after the thousand year reign of Jesus Christ on earth, using Revelation 20:7-10 as a reference.

At the time of this invasion, it appears that Israel feels safe and secure, which is not the current state of affairs. Ezekiel 38:11, “And thou shalt say, I will go up to the land of unwalled villages; I will go to them that are at rest, that dwell safely, all of them dwelling without walls, and having neither bars nor gates.”

The destruction of the invaders is devastating as 84 percent of the incoming hoard is killed on the battlefield (Ezekiel 39:2). God will intervene in a huge way using natural phenomenon and confusion on the battlefield to destroy Israel’s enemies. Ezekiel 38:19-23, “For in my jealousy and in the fire of my wrath have I spoken, Surely in that day there shall be a great shaking in the land of Israel: So that the fishes of the sea, and fowls of the heaven, and the beasts of the field, and all creeping things that creep upon the earth, and all the men that are upon the face of the earth, shall shake at my presence, and the mountains shall be thrown down, and the steep places shall fall, and every wall shall fall to the ground. And I will call for a sword against him throughout all my mountains, saith the Lord God: every man’s sword shall be against his brother. And I will plead against him with pestilence and with blood; and I will rain upon him, and upon his bands, and upon the many people that are with him, and overflowing rain, and great hailstones, fire, and brimstone. Thus will I magnify myself, and sanctify myself, and I will be known in the eyes of many nations, and they shall know that I am the LORD.”

Russia and Iran’s end is not pretty, but there it is.

By Timothy Johnson Preacher’s Point

Preacher Johnson is pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County, Indiana. Email: preacherspoint@gmail.com. Website: www.preacherjohnson.com. E-book: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TUJTV2A If you email, inform me where you have seen Preacher’s Point. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

