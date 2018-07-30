Arcanum News: New volleyball net in Investor Park

Have you noticed that the Village of Arcanum has put up a new volleyball net at the volleyball court near the open shelter in Ivestor Park? Bring along your volleyball and play a game or two while you enjoy a picnic afterward in Ivestor Park. Or, just get a group of friends together for a friendly game. Hopefully it will get some up-and-coming volleyball players out for a little practice and fun.

The second genealogy workshop is coming on Saturday Aug. 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. If you have questions about your family genealogy or the town of Arcanum or Southern Darke County villages such as Pitsburg, Gordon, Ithaca or Castine, you’ll want to plan to attend the workshop at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. The AWTHS has a complete reference library – what items are in the library? – bring your questions and family tree along with records you’ve collected and they will help you find those answers while learning how to use the resources they have in their library. The historical society is located at 123 W. George St., Arcanum. Reservations not required; however, if you know what family you’re researching or materials you’re looking for they can prepare ahead.

Arcanum resident Jason Blackburn invites you to join the next “Food Truck Rally in the Park” (Greenville City Park) on Sunday, Aug. 5. The food truck rally will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held in the Greenville City Park, 610 Harmon Drive, adjacent to the horseshoe pits and the band shell area parking lot. The food trucks participating on this particular Sunday are Tin Roof Mobile, McNasty’s, El Meson, Tennessie’s Philippine Cuisine and Creme de la Creme Cakery. There will also be free face painting for the kids. Come out and enjoy the Greenville Municipal Band for an evening concert starting at 7 p.m. located in the new band shell.

Did you know that there is a cruise-in at Farmer Brown’s Restaurant every month on the second Tuesday of each month? It’s called the Farmer Brown Cruisers and they meet every month at Farmer Browns from 4 to 7 p.m. Organizers say, “Come check out the cars” or better yet bring your favorite car to the cruise-in, receive a door prize ticket, and get a chance to be in the 50/50 drawing! All participants get 10 percent off. Be sure to mark your calendar for the next event on Aug. 14.

The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will present Dane Bailey, the Singing Auctioneer, on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. In 1969, Dane, originally from Berne, Indiana, was called to the ministry and moved to Winona Lake, Indiana. In 1975, he started attending Grace Theological Seminary. Not having been involved in music in college or thinking about music as a ministry, he was surprised when singing opportunities began to come his way, and the rest is history. Today, Dane, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a full-time singer and recording artist with a rich history of music and ministry. As one whom God called to the ministry, Dane comes with a sincere desire to encourage you and to challenge you in your daily walk with the Lord, and to be used however and wherever God leads. Dane’s challenge has become one of market place ministry. He has been further challenged by Matthew 13:3 which says, “Behold, the sower went out and sowed.” This has to broaden his vision and to open doors of opportunity for ministry by living his testimony and sharing the Good News when the doors open. Believing that laughter is medicine from God, Dane recorded an all comedy project. A growing part of his travels include entertaining and auctioning for a variety of benefit functions. He has helped raise money for churches, missions, fire departments, schools, and many other organizations. He comes to entertain as well as auction keep your event lively and fun.

The public is invited to come and experience Dane’s ministry on Aug. 5. The church is located at the west edge of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road, Arcanum. Light

refreshments will be served afterward.

The Arcanum Garden Club continues to beautify the old school grounds at Generations Square, the flowers on the sides of the bridge and all the flower pots uptown. Thank you to the Garden Club for their continued diligence in maintaining the beautiful landscaping in our village! Ladies you are doing an excellent job!

“The summer night is like a perfection of thought.”~Wallace Stevens

“You know, when you get your first asparagus, or your first acorn squash, or your first really good tomato of the season, those are the moments that define the cook’s year. I get more excited by that than anything else.” ~Mario Batali

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Vickie-Rhodehamel-4.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.