New Madison News: Library to offer free training courses

An exciting statewide library program will include our own New Madison Public Library. A first of its kind program will offer thousands of free training courses. This venture will allow Ohio library patrons to enjoy short classes for fun but also structured pathways toward skills in certain careers.

Ohio is the first state to expand its online library learning program statewide. You only need a valid library card.

This program will be offered in September and NMPL Director Brenda Miller is preparing for local library patrons to benefit from this statewide opportunity.

Included in the program offerings will be pathways to mastering work related subjects with tutorials, practice opportunities and quizzes resulting in a certificate of completion that can be added to a resume.

Stay tuned for more information and how New Madison will be able to benefit the library users.

The summer reading program ends Friday, Aug. 10. The library’s own backyard band will be rocking the village at 11 a.m. Homemade instruments will be the culminating celebration of a very successful summer program.

The popular rock painting class at the library is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2.

The end of July brings the American Legion Auxiliary’s project for women veterans to a close. If you wanted to donate personal items, pajamas or gowns and perhaps a monetary gift, then time is running out. If you missed but want to donate, contact Pat Hoover at 997-4724. The female residents at the Dayton VA Hospital will be the recipients.

The Legion will be open only for breakfast during fair week.

The Page Turners Book Club at the New Madison Public Library will be changing its meeting time. Starting in September the group will meet to discuss a monthly reading selection at 6 p.m. instead of 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

