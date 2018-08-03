Versailles News: Contributing wisely

Daily I receive a minimum of one-two donation requests at my home and usually more than two a day within my business. This is not an exaggeration since today I received seven at work and five at the house; most affectionately termed “Jesus mail.” Of course I cannot afford to give to everyone that asks for a donation nor do I ask those people to donate to the causes I believe in.

There have always been businesses that rely upon advertising dollars such as printers and publishers of the yellow pages, magazines and newspapers. But now there are countless advertising companies that seek out schools, churches, restaurants, and municipalities; such as the Highway Patrol, Police Department, Village Officials, Chamber and Council Members, as well as other non-profit or service organizations.

Often the advertising is outsourced to a professional soliciting company who has no affiliation with the company they represent. These hired solicitors are given a list of contacts and receive their compensation based on how successful they are at securing donations or advertising commitments. For example we all are aware of the State Highway Patrol phone calls, which would have us believe one of our local officers is requesting our financial backing, however in recent years thanks to the caller ID feature we realize these calls are being generated out of state by some advertising network.

The same goes for many salesmen who contact businesses by securing an endorsement of the Police Chief, Mayor, Superintendent, County Commissioner, or Pastor to do their best to help them sponsor a children’s safety or educational program, renovation project, county website, or a weekly bulletin. Restaurants also utilize this method in order to have their menus and/or placements printed free of charge. Sometimes restaurants will even obtain free glassware by allowing a company to sell and print ads on the glass itself.

More than once I have thought about taking my lead from the NASCAR circuit by selling and printing advertising on a new delivery van. Why should any of us have to pay our own way when we have the potential of using someone else’s money? Some businesses, such as bowling alleys, have installed inside billboards to obtain annual advertising revenue, as well as printing advertising upon their alley sweeps, in much the same manner as schools pay for their scoreboards, etc. After all what’s the harm?

Everyone that is approached for a donation has the right to refuse and those that are offered a chance to advertise are actually receiving exposure for their advertising dollars. However, one potential harm may be in those of us who have a difficult time in declining such requests. As a business person or individual we feel it’s our civic duty to help those in need; surely they would not ask if they were not in need. We feel that these programs or businesses depend on us to keep them in the black and what’s more we do not wish to offend anyone. Nor do I wish to offend organizations that found benefit in using professional solicitors; everyone has the freedom to operate in the manner they see fit. But it does help in knowing that soliciting is a non-personal numbers game; if you say no they move on to the next household.

Each of us must decide where and to what degree we would like to contribute. We cannot help everyone but we do have the ability to help some. Remember another person’s charitable concern does not have to be yours any more than they are obligated to invest in yours; they should respect your decision either way, as you are called to respect theirs. With a little research and education we can make the choice that is right for ourselves.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Today through Sunday continues the State Route 127 Garage Sale and next week begins the Right to Life Community Sale, which will be held at the Versailles K of C Hall on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8-10 from 9 a.m.–9 p.m. If you would like to donate items for this sale you may do so Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 6 and 7.

Mark your calendars: Tuesday, Aug. 7 Knitting Circle from 6-8 p.m. at the Library. Wednesday, Aug. 8, Shoulder Pain and Shoulder Dysfunction talk from 6-8 p.m. at the Versailles Health Care Center. Sunday, Aug. 12, Greenville Municipal Band performs “in memoriam: Ken McCoy” in the Marling Band Shell located in the Greenville Park City at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19 Chicken Fry Benefit for Kellie Gehret at Goat Farmers; for tickets contact Brad Bruns at 937-423-4700 or any Goat Farmer.

Happy birthday to Kristi Shenking, Vicki Redinbaugh Pam Eyink, Karen Luthman, Mitch Eiting, Kristenne Kayler, Scottie Barga, Wilma Heiby, Karen Luthman, Jan Turner, Jo Langenkamp, Kyle Niekamp, Don Bemis, Allison Ingle, Jane Barton, Bradyn Lewis, Kim Klipstine, Marilyn Swallow, Chamberlain Unger, Maddox Curtis, Evelyn Curtis, and Kristen Collins, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Sarah and Justin Lester (4), Marti and Todd Phelan (?), Carmen and Joe Hartzell (17), Ericka and Kevin Bergman (18), Tammy & Brian Collins (24), Missy and Todd Voisard (27), Sharon and Scott Pepiot (35), Gloria and Tim McGlothin (38), Vicki and Ron Schulze (39), Connie and Jeff Stammen (40), Jann and Mike Unger (43), Rebecca and Richard Shumaker (48), Mary Ann and John Simon (51), Janet and Leon Ruhenkamp (51), Regina and Art Fischer (51), Aunt Lois and Uncle Bill Magoto (61), Joyce and Bill Luthman (62), and Shirley and Don Slyder (65).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Lori Skinner, Dick Berger (hip), Fred McEldowney (gall bladder), Fr. John White, Holly Finnarn, Kathy Magoto (breast cancer), Susie Hileman, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Larry Brown, Becca Pohl Liette, Dean Kreitzer, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Scarlet Unrast, Beanie Batty, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Betty Brown, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Carolyn “Pooch” Barga, Ruth Wirrig, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Carol Laub, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join in extending your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Larry Rismiller (70), Alice Mary Keller (76), Richard Boolman (78), Lois Bender (87) and also remembering within our hearts Rhonda Rismiller, Billie Jo Gasquez, Judy Holthaus, Rita Pohl, Dean Wyler, Alfred Henry, Georgianna Kemper, Kathleen Heuing, Alice Kissinger, Hoppy Schrader, Butch George, David Armstrong and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recently passing nears.

“It costs nothing to ask.” ~Old Adage

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” ~Winston Churchill

“There are two distinct classes of men – those who pay their way and those who rely upon others.” ~S. Amelia

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

