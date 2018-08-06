Arcanum News: Coffee and conversation this Saturday morning

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society invites the community to join them on Saturday, Aug. 11 for the Coffee and Conversation at 10 a.m. Speakers for this month’s event will be Norma Baker, Betty Sease and Ruth Kepler reminiscing about the “good old days” in Pitsburg and school memories from both Franklin Township School and Monroe Township School. Baker and Sease both graduated from Monroe High School in the 1940s. Back then Monroe and Franklin townships both had their own school districts. Kepler graduated from Arcanum High School and after getting married moved to Pitsburg where she has lived since the mid-1950s. Everyone is welcome at 123 W. George St., Arcanum.

Guests can come Aug. 11 and find out what a school secretary, farmer’s wife and registered nurse have in common as they share their stories and memories of their lifetime. The event is free and open to the public. The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society encourages those who grew up in FM district in Southern Darke County or know these ladies to come and share stories with the group, especially those from the Pitsburg area.

Congratulations to Sharon (Hangen) Welbaum! She completed the 2018 Pan Ohio Hope Ride – 328 miles on a bicycle from Cincinnati to Cleveland for charity through the American Cancer Society. Sharon and her group had pledges for $40,000 to complete the trip with great food and love and compassion for this cause – cancer. She wanted to thank everyone who donated and supported her on this ride. She rode in memory of her sister, Cindy (Hangen) Payton, and her dad, Don Hangen.

The Arcanum High School Athletic Department has announced athletic pass prices for the 2018-19 fall and winter sports seasons. Student passes are $35 for both fall and winter seasons. They are $20 for either the fall or winter season. Adult passes are $100 for both seasons and $85 for one. Family passes will also be available for individuals who reside in the same household and can be purchased at $200 for both seasons and $150 for one season. Persons who are 65 years and older will receive free admission to events. Pass Plus passes will be available again this year. Pass Plus includes admission to an event and reserved seating. Fall Pass Plus for an individual is $30 and $15 for individuals age 65 and older and $15 per person for a family. Winter Pass Plus will not be available until after Nov. 15. Prices are $80 for an individual, $40 for ages 65 and older and $40 per person for a family. Athletic passes will be available to purchase on the following dates: Tonight, Aug. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the cafetorium; Thursday, Aug. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the cafetorium; and Friday, Aug. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the ticket gate of the high school football game against Jamestown Greeneview. Tickets can also be purchased from Athletic Secretary Sheryl Kramer in her office once the new school year begins. For more information, contact the athletic department at 937-692-5032.

Congratulations and Happy Retirement to Dave Hofacker of Pitsburg! Darke County Firefighters, community members and friends of Dave and his wife Joyce, gathered on July 29 to wish the former Pitsburg Assistant Fire Chief well on his retirement.

Thank you to The Andersons, Inc. for the recent generous contribution of $25,000 through the Anderson Foundation (commonly referred to as the family foundation) to the building project at Arcanum High School for the new Ag Education and Community Multi-Purpose Building. The Anderson Foundation was founded in 1949 by Harold and Margaret Anderson and their family as a reflection of their commitment to community and society as a whole. This private foundation was initially funded by family members and its privately-held corporation to support worthwhile community endeavors. Today, the Anderson Foundation continues to support a wide variety of organizations that touch nearly every corner of the local community and spans the nation and the world.

In addition to The Anderson’s Inc., donations were also received from Wayne Builder’s Supply, Arcanum VFW Post 4161, Miller’s Tavern, Darke County Farm Bureau, and Nutrien Ag Solutions. Recent donations bring the total donation tally to over $919,000! Thank you for everyone’s support.

With just a few weeks of summer left, there are plenty of plans being made for the beginning of school. Check out the school’s website [http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/] for supply lists, parent meetings, orientation, etcetera.

The Arcanum Athletic Booster Club just announced their upcoming Golf Outing at Stillwater Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 16. Tee-off will be at 1:30 p.m. Mark your calendar now to Save the Date!

Please keep the family of long-time Trojan fan Roy Hutchison in your prayers! Roy passed away in late July and was a constant supporter to all Trojan athletes; Roy did not know a stranger and showed kindness and love to all. Thank you Myrt for sharing him with us all these years – the stands won’t be the same without Roy’s presence.

“The first week of August hangs at the very top of summer, the top of the live-long year, like the highest seat of a Ferris wheel when it pauses in its turning. The weeks that come before are only a climb from balmy spring, and those that follow a drop to the chill of autumn, but the first week of August is motionless, and hot. It is curiously silent, too, with blank white dawns and glaring moons, and sunsets smeared with too much color.” ~Natalie Babbitt

“Again and again, the cicada’s untiring cry pierced the sultry summer air like a needle at work on thick cotton cloth.” ~Yukio Mishima

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

