New Madison News: School to start soon

Time to shop. Back to school days are nearing and advertisements are filling the internet and television. Everyone wants a new outfit even though it will certainly feel like summer for those early weeks back in the classroom. Time to restock socks and underwear. Time for shoes.

The store shelves beckon young ones to new book bags and “must have supplies.” And, of course, there is the official school list. It is a look ahead as the hot days continue in August and the fair certainly will take priority in Darke County.

Another sign of school reopening is football practice. Sore muscles and new playbooks are welcoming the fall athletes.

The New Madison Public Library will have its finale to the reading program on Friday, Aug. 10.

The happy sounds of summer will be expressed through a backyard band with homemade instruments rockin’ the conclusion of a successful invitation for young people to read. Friends of the library will prepare refreshments.

A reminder that the Page Turners Book Club will be changing the time of meetings. Starting in September the book discussion will be held at 6 p.m. instead of 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month.

The Legion reminds the community that breakfast every week day is continuing during fair week.

The Legion isn’t open during fair week except for the breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m.

The Tri-Village Rescue Services will be hosting a community blood drive from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 11. Donors can register online at www.Donor Time or call 1-800-388-GIVE. You must be at least age 17. Parental consent will allow those age 16. You will need a photo ID.

Congratulations to Dianna Bridges who placed well in the recent triathlon competition in Denmark. This world championship for Team USA was an adventure and physical challenge for the Tri-Village graduate. She finished in the top 20 for her age division. She plans to train for nationals to hopefully qualify for next year. She is a resident of Florida.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

