Amish Cook: Ham and pea salad for easy summer treat

The Amish Cook column will return next week.

Gloria’s grandmother passed away late last week, so she’s had a funeral to prepare for, out of town guests to tend to, etc., so I thought I would give her a week off.

We have an easy, pea-sy, recipe today, and I thank reader Barbara for trying it out for us. Here is what she says:

“This is so very, very simple, yet wonderful. Mr. was trying and said he thought he had just been to a salad buffet, but this was better!!! Homemade and delicious!!!”

So, here it is, about as easy as it gets, but also about as delicious as it gets! Check out the recipe below!

Easy Ham and Pea Salad

2 cup green peas

1 1/2 cups chopped cooked ham

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup ranch salad dressing

In a serving bowl, combine the peas, ham, cheese and onion. Pour the dressing over the top and toss to coat evenly.

By Gloria Yoder The Amish Cook

Gloria is Amish and lives in a rural horse and buggy settlement in Illinois. Readers with questions or comments can write to Gloria at P.O. Box 157, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

