Along the Garden Path: Fair flower shows almost here

The Darke County Fair Flower Shows will soon be here. We look forward to presenting two outstanding flower shows on Saturday, Aug. 18 and Wednesday, Aug. 22. The theme for this year is “The Book Store,” which will make for some interesting artistic designs in both the adult section and the junior department.

Recapping 2017, there were 177 total artistic designs in both adult and juniors. Horticulture entries for both departments totaled 2,015.

Kim Cromwell, Darke County Flower show chairperson, stated, “The Darke County Fair Flower Shows scored well in 2017, receiving 100 percent on each show. You can’t get much better than that. We have some wonderful Ohio Association of Garden Clubs Inc. judges who always enjoy coming to our fair. We hope to have many entries this year in horticulture on both show days as well as the fantastic artistic arrangements from the Wildflower Garden Club and the Ladybug Garden Club.”

“We certainly can’t overlook all of the fabulous work that our own Butterflies Junior Garden Club has in store for this year. The junior section always has incredible projects they have completed along with terrific fresh designs.”

For Saturday, their special classes will feature a tablescape and another class with geometric shapes. They have selected Dr. Seuss book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” a fresh design staged in a chest, trunk, suitcase or basket. They have an “ABC” class highlighting wooden letters along with “Cute as a Button,” button art on canvas. For Wednesday, they are selecting a favorite spot in a book store to do a “still life” design. They have a frame with poultry wire for “Charlotte’s Web” class and a decorated wooden snowflake for the class “Frozen.” The girls are excited and hope you will come to the basement of the coliseum and check out their designs and outstanding horticulture.

2018 will have approximately 28 adult designers to fulfill the artistic portion of both shows. Each show will have creative and traditional designs along with a class for pebble art design and a class for a decorated book.

Kim added, “There are a few changes for this year’s flower shows. Dismantling on Tuesday, Aug. 21 will begin at 10 a.m. to alleviate congestion with auto and foot traffic. Then dismantling (tear down) of the Wednesday flower show will be on Sunday, Aug. 26, beginning at 11 a.m. We are asking for all exhibitors, both garden club members and public to help with this task. Premiums will then be paid after 12:30 p.m., once everything is cleaned up. The change to this time will decrease the amount of traffic around the coliseum and will have more available parking. The Darke County Association of Garden Clubs would greatly appreciate everyone’s help.”

Come to the coliseum basement and check out our shows on Saturday, Aug. 18 and Wednesday, Aug. 22. We look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones.

Pictured are Butterflies Junior Garden Club members (seated) Kate Rehmert, Brianna Fellers, Saige Fellers, Eliza Wysong, (standing) Lily Kuhbander, Haley Smith, Audrey Allread, Alivia Addis, Kendall Cromwell, Hannah Smith, Lily Avery. Not shown are Grace Specht and Callee Moore.

By Charlene Thornhill Along the Garden Path

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at char.donn.thornhill@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

