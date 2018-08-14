New Madison News: Enjoy the fair

The fair is about to dominate the Darke County population. While other schools are starting back this week and next week, the tradition is “after the fair” for classroom work to resume in this county.

Diets will be wrecked with favorite fair food and in larger quantities than normal. But it is hard to dismiss the smells that greet you as you go through the gate. It is hard to pass up waffles and elephant ears on the way out!

Friends will see each other after long absences because many people that move away will make a trip back to Greenville for the fair. Lots of chairs will be situated for people to sit and watch the crowd stroll along.

Animals will be housed, judged and some will be sold, bringing tears from young people who have lovingly cared for this four-legged friend to be presented for 4-H judging.

Rides, lights, music and the mike tent are part of fair memories. So enjoy the week and wind summer vacation time down.

We will miss the Fairlawn. Like many others it has been the spot to meet friends and enjoy the company.

Phil and I welcomed a second great grandson on July 29. Pat and Amber are now aware of the special wonderment of being a grandparent! This little guy was almost 9 pounds and his Mom was holding him one half hour after hospital arrival. That is a little close for this great-grandmother!

Enjoy the sunshine and last burst of flowers before cooler days and mums take over the landscape.

Remember you can get breakfast at the Legion during fair week even though it is closed for other ”business.”

Mark Sept. 8 for the beef and chicken pot pie dinner at the United Methodist Church. This is a popular meal offered by the church.

If you attend the Page Turners Book Club then remember that starting next month the time is moving to 6 p.m. Sessions are the second Tuesday of the month. Fall is a good time to settle back into reading time.

Enjoy the fair.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

